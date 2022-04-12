Acclaimed New York-style pizzeria opens new kind of location in Frisco

An award-winning pizzeria from Houston is expanding its Dallas-Fort Worth presence with a new location: Russo's New York Pizzeria will open a restaurant in Frisco, at 3400 Main St. at the corner of Teal Parkway, across from the Main Street Village shopping center.

According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022, and will introduce a new fast-casual model with a smaller footprint.

Based in Houston, Russo's has more than 50 locations including Texas, California, Oklahoma, and Florida. Founder and CEO Anthony Russo began working at his parents' fine dining Italian restaurant when he was 18, and opened his first pizzeria at age 25.

The Frisco restaurant is from first-time franchisees Justin & Rasmee Arden, who worked with chef Anthony on the location, which will have 1,500 square feet with capacity at a mere 25 guests, with equal emphasis on pickup and delivery.

This represents the second Russo's in the Dallas area; the only other location is a regular Russo's, which has been open in Richardson since 2009.

Russo's showcases family recipes from Naples and Sicily, including pizza, calzones, salads, deli sandwiches, and desserts. Russo’s does authentic New York-style pizza and traditional Italian dishes using fresh and novel ingredients.

They rotate in new menu items with the latest being truffle garlic knots, a pizza with prosciutto and burrata cheese, truffle mushroom pizza, and bruschetta. Their bar program features beer and Italian wines.

"We use my family’s classic Italian recipes and only the freshest ingredients to create a delicious final product," Anthony Russo says in a statement. "We are so excited to expand our presence in Frisco and to serve the best New York Style Pizza and authentic Italian cuisine to the Frisco community."