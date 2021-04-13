Gourmet custom pizza chain blazes into Dallas with 4 new locations

A gourmet fast-casual pizza concept is gifting Dallas-Fort Worth with pizza pizza pizza: Blaze Pizza has opened a location in Rowlett at 3109 Lakeview Pkwy., the first of several new restaurants coming to the Dallas market this spring.

Local franchisees will open three more locations in Dallas, Irving, and Mesquite, as follows:

Dallas, at 5500 Greenville Ave.

Irving, at 7601 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Mesquite, at 1505 N. Town East Blvd. in the Town East Mall

The Dallas location is anticipated to open on April 20. The Mesquite and Irving locations are expected to open in early May. They'll join locations in Arlington, Frisco, Grand Prairie, and The Colony.

Blaze Pizza CEO and president Mandy Shaw says in a statement that the company is excited to be growing in Dallas' vibrant market.

Based in California, Blaze Pizza was founded in 2011 (as Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza) and currently has more than 340 restaurants across 41 states and 6 countries. NASDAQ called it "the pizza chain of the future," and its investors famously include LeBron James.

Blaze is known for its customizable menu and made-to-order pizzas as well as its use of high-quality products including meats with no nitrates and a variety of vegetables. Their extensive options include six crusts such as the original, cauliflower, keto, and gluten-free.

An interactive open-kitchen format allows diners to customize one of the signature pizzas or create their own. The 11-inch, thin-crust pizzas are baked in a blazing hot open-flame oven and ready to eat in 180 seconds.

Sauces include classic red, spicy red, white cream, and garlic pesto.

Cheeses include feta, goat, gorgonzola, ovalini mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and vegan cheese.

Meats include bacon, chicken, meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, salame, smoked ham and spicy vegan chorizo.

Veggies include artichokes, olives, tomatoes, chopped garlic, bell pepper, jalapenos, mushrooms, red onion, and spinach. (They also try to list oregano, basil, and pineapple as veggies, but that won't fly.)

All locations offer dine-in or takeout via pick-up or curbside service, as well as contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and third-party delivery partners.

Masks and gloves are required for all team members, hand sanitizer is available for all customers, and food safety procedures are validated by a third-party auditor.