Check out all the new dishes in this roundup of Dallas restaurant news

This edition of Dallas dining news is overflowing with exciting new things, including openings, brunches, new spring menus, new bread, new vegan items, and especially new dishes. Many of these items are about a single dish, can you imagine that.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Hudson House, the East Coast-inspired eatery, expands to Las Colinas at 5904 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving. Menu staples include oysters, cheeseburger, French chicken with chicken breast & skinny fries, and butterscotch sundaes. They do a brisk brunch with lemon poppyseed buttermilk pancakes with blueberry compote, eggs Benedict with choice of ham, lobster, or smoked salmon, and Hudson sandwich with bacon, egg, American cheese, & avocado. Other locations are in Highland Park, North Dallas, and Lakewood, and they'll be opening in Houston, Fort Worth, and Beverly Hills.

LDU Coffee, the small Dallas chain with Australian roots, is opening a location in Preston Royal Village, at 10720 Preston Rd. later this year. Co-founder Adam Lowes says they've been looking in that neighborhood "for quite some time," and loved the idea of having Central Market, also in the center, as a neighbor, calling it "great synergy with the quality and expectations our customers have." He and his brother Mark opened their first location on Fitzhugh Avenue in 2017, followed by a location on Garland Road they opened in mid-2021.

Hawaiian Bros, which does Hawaiian plate lunches and most importantly Dole soft-serve ice cream, is opening a new location in Rowlett at 3101 Lakeview Pkwy. on April 15. This is the 12th location in DFW.

Capriotti's, the popular fast-casual sandwich chain, is opening two locations in the DFW area: One in Frisco, in a former Posados Cafe at 9506 TX-121, on April 25. This will be the second Frisco location and the only one currently open; there's a location in McKinney that has been temporarily closed. The second new location is Flower Mound, at 801 International Pkwy. #530, in the new Lakeside Crossing center across from Home Depot, opening later this year. Founded in 1976 in Las Vegas, Capriotti's is known The Bobbie, its turkey sandwich with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo.

Mr. Broast, a chicken concept from the Chicago area, has opened its first Texas location in Richardson at 1801 N. Greenville Ave., #100. Their menu includes chicken, a chicken sandwich, Buffalo wings, Nashville wings, tenders, nuggets, and peri peri chicken, plus fried fish, gyro sandwiches, and a gyro burger. Mr. Broast serves Zabiha halal chicken, as specified by the Quran, and thus has a big Muslim following. They've received an enthusiastic welcome, but they haven't been answering their phone and don't always have a full menu.

Taco Ocho, the small local upscale Latin-Mex chain, has a new vegan quesadilla: the Eggplant and Red Bell Pepper Quesadilla with avocado spread, roasted eggplant, and red bell peppers in a chimichurri sauce.

CBD Provisions at the Joule Dallas hotel in downtown Dallas has a new chickpea hummus with caramelized carrots, preserved kumquat, habanero labneh, dukkah, mint, and pomegranate, and served with warm pita bread.

Spiral Diner, the acclaimed DFW vegan chain, has a great new Blue Plate Special for April: Shepherd's Pie, with a Spiral twist on the classic Irish comfort dish, featuring a savory base of Beyond Meat, onions, carrots, peas, spices, and VioLife cheese topped with perfectly browned mashed potatoes.

Hawthorn in the AT&T Discovery District is now open for brunch Saturdays from 11 am-3 pm, with a variety of toasts such as Goat Cheese & Honey, Avocado Toast, Brioche and Toast; breakfast-inspired pizzas such as the Grand Slam Pizza and the Chorizo & Jalapeño; Sunny Side Burger, Hawthorn Hot Mess, House Made Pop Tart, Fruity Pebble French Toast, Chilaquiles, Biscuits & Gravy, and Belgian Waffle. Cocktails include the Mint Grapefruit Mimosa, Dragonfruit Sangria, Frozen Mudslide, Pomegranate Champagne Refresher, and Blueberry Mimosa.

Haywire and The Ranch have a new menu for spring highlighting seasonal flavors, including ceviche, pork belly burnt ends, shrimp salad with watermelon & strawberries, 11-oz. flat iron steak, blackened snapper, smothered chicken, Texas succotash, white cheddar-Havarti mac & cheese, cucumber-tomato salad, and parfait with yogurt and granola for brunch.

KillA Pie, the Detroit-style pizzeria in Prosper, just debuted its new brunch running both Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am-3 pm, The menu includes cinnamon roll, avocado toast, caramel French toast, Italian meatballs with sunny-side eggs and tater tots, and "egg bakes" with pizza-ish ingredients like mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and soppresseta, plus mimosas, bloody Mary, a "breakfast shot" with butterscotch moonshine, OJ, and bacon, and a morning 'rita with coconut agave cream.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub has a new spring menu featuring spicy Moroccan meatballs seasoned with Moroccan harissa and spices, salmon cakes, blackened salmon Caesar salad, Wagyu burger with prosciutto, onions, cheddar, arugula, and pimento remoulade, Korean sweet-spicy baby back ribs & kimchi fried rice, lemon pepper shrimp with cilantro jasmine rice & asparagus, and whiskey apple crumble with cinnamon-pecan streusel topping. It's available through June 26 at both their locations in Irving and Euless.

Bella Flan, the Richardson bakery and cafe, is now doing Cuban bread by the loaf on weekends. Cuban bread is a white bread similar to French or Italian bread, but it usually made in long, baguette-like loaves, with a nice contrast between the softer center and the crispy exterior. A loaf is $3.50. They're also doing a "Frita burger," a smash burger with their flavorful in-house blend of meats and spices; they top it with Swiss cheese, garlic cilantro aioli, and crispy haystack fries, with sweet plantains served on the side.

Nourish Daily with Smoothie King is a smoothie subscription launched exclusively in Dallas-Fort Worth on April 12. Nourish Daily provides customizable purpose-driven smoothies in space-saving recyclable packaging with the convenience of free scheduled delivery. They send frozen ingredients and powder; you add 8 ounces of non-dairy milk, coconut water, or juice. Flavors include Veggie Mango with pineapple, mango, kale, and spinach; and Keto Berry with raspberries, blueberries, spinach, and almonds. The smallest quantity is a 7-smoothie package for about $50.

Corner Bakery has new limited-time menu offerings starting April 19 and available through June, including Hazelnut Cold Brew, Blueberry Topped Pancakes, and a variety of newly filled croissants including chocolate, strawberry & cream cheese, and apple. They're also bringing back Chicken Rosa Pasta with cavatappi, chicken, parmesan, spinach, tomato, pesto, and tomato cream sauce.

III Forks is featuring Angus beef prime rib for $54 from April 27-May 1. Prime rib is not on the regular menu at III Forks.

Sidecar Social in Addison has three new bruschettas: mozzarella, fig, and red pepper. Also, fried ribeye bites with guacamole and corn tortillas. New items for brunch include skillets with pork belly, bacon & sausage, spinach & feta.

Razzoo's has a new Creole crab cake appetizer with two flash-fried crab cakes for $15, available through July 3.

Maple Leaf Diner the Canadian-inspired diner, has a new breakfast-themed poutine with fries, cheese curds, biscuits, chives, and sausage topped with egg, cheese, and white gravy for $15, available all day.

Cultivar Coffee, the Dallas micro-roaster and coffee bar, now has its coffee beans for sale at all Sprouts locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Church's Chicken is launching a new Texas-sized meal and combo, with three-piece legs and thighs, two sides, a biscuit, and a jalapeno pepper, for $6. A Texas-sized combo comes with a large drink, for $7.49, available through May 29.

Loro, the East Dallas Asian BBQ restaurant from Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, has a new Chef de Cuisine: Josh Healy. He replaces chef Mike Perez, who got promoted to Regional Chef. Healy previously worked at Cane Rosso, Filament, The Edition Miami Beach, Yardbar Southern Table and Bar, and Giorgio Rappicavoli's The Eating House.