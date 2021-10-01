Big wave of new Dallas restaurants have all opened at the same time

With people digging out from the pandemic, the pace of restaurant openings in Dallas has really stepped up.

Nary a day goes by that there does not appear some kind of story about an opening, sometimes two. Lately, the openings have started to pile up, and before you know it, you have a list on your hands.

This list is not a forecast, looking into the future, of all the openings coming over the next few months, such as this.

Instead, this list is very here and now, with a bunch of restaurants all opening on practically the same day, like a giant wave of prosperity.

These restaurants have all just opened:

Sister

This sibling to The Charles, the buzzy eatery in Dallas' Design District from Duro Hospitality, is in the storied location that was once The Grape, where it's very quietly open, not even for reservations yet. The menu features creative Mediterranean-ish dishes such as pesto farfalle with fennel sausage; Calabrian chile ravioli with broccoli and ricotta; and charred carrots with dates and spiced cashews. Add an innovative wine list and doting VIP-level service for all.

Modest Rogers Kitchen & Bar

Charming new Oak Lawn restaurant is from chef Modesto Rodriguez, an El Centro alum who has worked at acclaimed restaurants such as Nonna and Carbone's. In a cute little space at 3811 Fairmount St., he's doing a tasty combination of Venezuelan, Spanish, and Mexican food. He opened quietly last week and is still a neighborhood secret, but that won't last long.

Firebird Fowl

The space that was once Nick & Sam's Grill (and before that, Martini Ranch) is now an unusual restaurant serving all kinds of birds: chicken, duck, turkey, emu, quail, and even ostrich, with creative dishes such as duck tacos, turkey Cobb salad, ostrich burgers., and a Texas emu cheesesteak sandwich.

Parry Avenue Barbecue Company

New spot just debuted near Fair Park at 4300 Parry Ave. where owner Leo Morales and his pitmaster partner Derek Parker are doing a uniquely Latin-ish take on BBQ: brisket and ribs, but also brisket tacos and a play on Morales' grandmother's Colombian empanadas, filled with brisket.

Garden Cafe

Cozy cafe in East Dallas has been mostly closed since the onset of the pandemic, but now chef-owner Mark Wootton is finally in the early stages of a slow reopening. Thanks to a special permit, he's now able to serve beer and wine, and for the first time, this former breakfast-and-lunch spot will eventually extend its hours to include dinner, too. For now, they're going slow with brunch Thursday-Sunday; reservations can be made online.

Baldo's Ice Cream

Ice cream shop with a strong focus on neighborliness opened its first shop in early 2019 near SMU, where they're a magnet for college students and Park Cities families. Their second location is in an equally neighborly area, in East Dallas' favorite shopping center: Casa Linda Plaza, at 9449 Garland Rd., where they opened September 24. They take a careful, artisanal approach to their recipes, and also offer cool, inventive flavors like strawberry shortcake, featuring strawberry jam-flavored ice cream with cake crumbles throughout.

Wing Boss

Dickey's BBQ initially introduced this wings-themed concept as a ghost kitchen but then quickly took the next step with a brick-and-mortar location in Addison at 3765 Belt Line Rd., which marked its grand opening on October 30. They do wings, tenders, fries, mac & cheese, and have a full-service bar with TVs to watch sports.

Chips Hamburgers

Dallas burger chain founded in 1982 was taken over by James "Brent" Gamster in 2011, who at the time he took it over had big plans for many openings. six to eight in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, with openings every one-to-two years, he told the DBJ in 2013. The last one they opened, at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano, was in 2017. This marks their first location in Oak Cliff at 1605 N. Beckley Ave., and it'll open October 4.

LDU Coffee

The coffee concept with Australian roots opened a location in the Casa Linda area, at 9005 Garland Rd. (next door to Hypnotic Donut). Not everyone knows this but they take coffee really seriously in Australia, and so do brothers (and Australians) Adam and Mark Lowes, who opened their first shop in Dallas at 2650 Fitzhugh Ave. in 2017, and a second shop in Park Cities at 6913 Preston Rd. in 2019. This new location, just down the street from the Arboretum, is dog-friendly, bicycle-friendly, and especially latte-friendly.

Eloteca

Mall restaurant dedicated entirely to elotes is newly opened at Galleria Dallas, on the ice rink level - really, it's more of a food stand than a restaurant, but we digress - where it specializes in unique elotes experiences, featuring signature combinations, as well as a build-your-own option. This is the first location of this woman-owned business, but more are in the works.

RoPo & Logan

New Deep Ellum bar takes over the old Hide space at 2816 Elm St., where it's been quietly serving a menu of food and drink that any Midwesterner would love: A Chicago hot dog with Portillos-inspired crinkle fries, and an Italian beef sandwich, with shaved ribeye and hot giardiniera on buttery bread. Plus Chicago-style cocktails such as the "Green River," a frozen drink with citrus, vodka and Malort, a popular liqueur in Chicago with has a bitter licorice flavor.