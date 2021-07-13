Dallas BBQ chain Dickey's opens new restaurant dedicated to wings

Dallas-based Dickey's Restaurant Brands has made a permanent commitment to wings: After launching Wing Boss, a ghost kitchen concept in March, the barbecue chain is taking the next step with its "virtual" pit-smoked chicken wing concept by opening its first brick & mortar location in Addison.

According to a release, the first standalone location of Wing Boss will open in late summer at 3765 Belt Line Rd., in what seems to be the former Duck Donuts space, aw sorry Duck Donuts.

Dickey's launched Wing Boss as a delivery-only concept serving hickory-smoked wings, with more than 70 locations nationwide. In a post-pandemic twist, it will now get a new restaurant concept out of it.

The restaurant will comprise 1,500 square feet, including a full-service bar with TVs to watch sports since you can't have sports without wings nor can you apparently have wings without sports.

Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey says in a statement that Dallas is the perfect place to start building out this thriving brand.

"By taking our heritage and applying it to smoked chicken wings, we’ve seen impressive results with guests across the country," Dickey says. "We can’t wait to introduce our delicious pit-smoked wings, crispy boneless bites and tenders to more of the Dallas community."

Their wings available in Combos or By The Piece, including hickory-smoked bone-in or boneless chicken wings, with a wide variety of rubs and sauces, including Atomic, Sweet Chili, Barbecue Dry Spice, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Original Barbecue, Sweet Barbecue, Cajun Spice, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Korean, Texas Hot Sauce and Garlic Parmesan.

Wing Boss' menu also offers breaded chicken tender strips served with a choice of sauce plus sides such as:

Seasoned Hand-Cut Fries

Cajun Fries

Cheese Fries

Buffalo Ranch Fries

Coleslaw

Mac & Cheese

Veggie Sticks

Buttery Texas Toast

These are also still available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.

Dickey's also operates another delivery-only virtual concept called Big Deal Burger, serving burgers with unique sauces and toppings for one-of-a-kind burger creations.