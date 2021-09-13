Master list of all the Dallas restaurant openings coming in fall 2021

While Texas and the world around us wades through the best ways to deal with the pandemic, Dallas restaurants are a beacon, optimistically pushing through with openings and a sense of hope for the future.

There are dozens of restaurants and bars being planned around town, and that's what this list is about. Some of these openings we've already written about; but this list also has establishments that've never been reported before.

We began the tradition of compiling this list in 2013, which some have tried to duplicate with predictably-disappointing results. Accept no substitutes, this is the real deal.

Here's our list of restaurant openings for fall 2021 and beyond:

Bacari Tabu. New Italian restaurant with pizza and Venetian snacks is from chef Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Carbone's, Sprezza) and will open next to Nonna, in the old Strictly Tabu space. Opening: Fall.

Beaubeaux's Bourbon & Biscuits. Family restaurant and bar specializing in two things — a biscuit-centric menu and big selection of bourbon — will open in the former Firewater Grill spot at Watters Creek in Allen. Opening: Mid- to late-fall.

Beckley 1115. New wine bar in the Victor Hugo's space at 1115 N. Beckley Ave. from chef Sharon Van Meter will have wine by the glass, bottle, or case, with locally focused food. Opening: Pretty soon.

The Biscuit Bar. Fast-casual restaurant dedicated to biscuits opens sixth DFW location at Prestonwood Place, the newly renovated shopping center at Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison. Opening: Winter.

Bonafide Betties Pie Company. Independently owned shop that was named the best pie shop in Texas will open in a former mechanic's shop at 109 E. Washington St. in Rockwall, right in the center of town. Opening: Late fall.

Brentwood. Elevated neighborhood restaurant from Vandelay Hospitality Group (East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House) inspired by eateries in Aspen and Santa Fe opens in the iconic Houston's space in Addison at 5318 Belt Line Rd., with an in-house bakery. Opening: End of year.

Bulldog Ale House. It's burgers, pizza, and beer at this pub, good for families, sports fans, and club hoppers, opening its first DFW location in a former Fuddruckers at 4520 Frankford Rd. It's from WeEat Hospitality, a Chicago-based restaurant group that is also opening two other concepts in Collin County: Goat & Vine and Honey Berry Cafe. Opening: Early fall.

Carbone. Italian-American restaurant from New York is opening in the Design District, in the former Wheelhouse-Sassetta complex. It's part of New York's Major Food Group, which also owns including Sadelle's, opening at Highland Park Village. Opening: Still TBD.

Cathedral Italian Bistro. Restaurant in Plano featuring Italian cuisine with Texas ingredients will open in the former Dough Society pizzeria space at 8103 Rasor Blvd. with dishes such as pizza, pasta, and Wagyu steak from chef Luke Rogers. Opening: Winter.

Chicken and Pickle. Restaurant and pickleball/game venue that's part of a Kansas City-based chain will open in Grand Prairie at the Epic Central development. Opening: Late 2021.

Chip's Old Fashioned Hamburgers. Burger chain is opening a location in Oak Cliff at 1605 N. Beckley Ave. Chain founded in 1982 was taken over by James "Brent" Gamster in 2011. Their last new location was in Plano. Opening: Soon.

Clifton Club. Bar-lounge from Greg Katz, who owns Beverley's Bistro & Bar, is opening at 3333 N. Fitzhugh Ave., AKA the former longtime gay bar Zippers. Opening: Fall.

CoCo Ichibanya. Japanese chain specializing in curry dishes will open a location in Frisco in a new center at 9351 Warren Pkwy., across from 99 Ranch. It's only the sixth in the U.S. (the other five are in California) from a chain with more than 1,400 around the world. Opening: Early 2022.

Crisp & Green. Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant concept is opening in east Dallas at 6333 East Mockingbird Ln. They made their Dallas debut in January 2021 at Snider Plaza. Opening: Fall.

Cry Wolf. East Dallas restaurant from chef Ross Demers will open at 4422 Gaston Ave. with an open kitchen, limited menu, and a mere 28 seats. Opening: Mid-fall.

Dakota's Steakhouse. Iconic subterranean downtown restaurant reopens under the ownership of Meredith McEneny, with a menu devised by chef Ji Kang (Sloane's Corner, Pizza Leila) that retains Dakota's DNA but with new dishes such as Lobster & King Crab Rigatoni. Opening: September 13.

District. San Francisco-based wine bar-restaurant is bringing Bay Area panache to Addison's Village on the Parkway, at 5100 Belt Line Rd. in the former Mercy Wine Bar space. District was founded in San Francisco in 2007, and currently has three locations in California; Addison will be the fourth. Opening: Fall.

D.L. Mack's. New concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group (East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Lucky's Hot Chicken) is an American tavern featuring dishes with a Windy-City theme including Chicago-style cracker crust pizza. It's opening at 6501 Hillcrest Ave. in a space previously occupied by Biscuit Bar. Opening: Late fall.

Double D's. Short for "Design District," this is a new neighborhood bar from This and That Hospitality (High Fives, The Whip, Tiny Victories, Alice, Dibs on Victory, Ferris Wheelers) opening at 1404 Riverfront Blvd. Jermey Elliott, previously of Parliament and Milkshake Concepts fame, will be running the show. Opening: Fall.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood. Super-swanky steakhouse chain from Darden Group featuring seafood and prime steaks is opening a location in Plano, in a new center being developed by Lincoln Property at the southwest corner of Preston Road and SH 121. This is the concept's third DFW location following Oak Lawn Dallas and Fort Worth. Opening: Mid-fall.

EggHolic. Tiny chain from Chicago area specializes in Indian street foods designed to evoke the lahris (street cart) found in India, many vegetarian and most starring eggs: egg-based appetizers, rice, curries, and sandwiches.They'll open their first DFW location in Irving, at 7750 N. MacArthur Blvd. Opening: Fall.

Electric Shuffle. High-energy bar concept from London will open its first U.S. location in Dallas in Deep Ellum, at 2615 Elm St. The concept combines a high-tech version of shuffleboard with food and cocktails, in a nicely designed space. Opening: October.

Elephant East. Latest concept from the Harwood Hospitality Group is a contemporary, Pan-Asian restaurant, bar, and lounge with sake, soju, and a menu of shared plates whose provenance ranges from Bangkok to Bali, opening next to Harwood sibling Harwood Arms at 2850 N. Harwood St. Opening: Fall.

Ellen's. Downtown Dallas Southern restaurant is bringing its bodacious breakfast, brunch, efficient lunch, and welcoming dinner to two new locations, both at iconic addresses: northward in the former Crossroads Diner space, and east to the Casa Linda Plaza. Opening: Late fall.

Enoteca Italia. Contemporary Italian restaurant and wine bar serving from-scratch pasta and other Italian staples with innovative and thoughtful twists will open in The Centrum building, at 3102 Oak Lawn Avenue, #116, in the location previously occupied by Mille Lire. Opening: Very soon.

Etta. Neighborhood restaurant with Italian food is a concept from Chicago group What If Syndicate (Monarch, Kessaku), opening with pizzas, pastas, and shared dishes in Dallas' newly-christened East Quarter. Opening: 2022.

Fable & Fire. Bookshop bistro will bring combination bookstore with restaurant, bar, and coffeehouse, with a variety of spaces — garden, cocktail lounge, and art-filled dining room — to downtown Rockwall. Opening: Winter.

Federales Tequila & Tacos. Chicago-based tequila and taco chain with bro vibe will open a location in Deep Ellum at 2820 Commerce St., in the one-time home of Sankofa Cafe. Opening: Spring 2022.

The Finch. Restaurant serving American fare from Milkshake Concepts (Vidorra, Stirr, Harper's, Serious Pizza) will open in the former Cafe Express at Mockingbird Station. A second location of The Finch will open at the Epic Central development in Grand Prairie in 2022, along with Vidorra, Serious Eats, and a breakfast restaurant. Opening: Spring 2022.

Firebird Fowl. New concept is located at 2816 Fairmount St. - most recently Dos Jefes, but previously Nick & Sam's Grill and Martini Ranch. Menu includes birds of all kinds: duck, chicken, turkey, emu, quail, and even ostrich. Opening: Mid- to late-September.

Goat & Vine. New restaurant and wine bar is opening in Plano at 1941 Preston Rd., serving Italian food, wine flights, and a wine club. It's from WeEat Hospitality, a Chicago-based restaurant group that is also opening two other concepts in Collin County: Bulldog Ale House and Honey Berry Cafe. Opening: Mid-fall.

Green Light Social. Hybrid concept from Austin boasts three environments under one roof: cocktail lounge and patio bar; nightclub for dancing; and reservation-only hidden bar. Location is at 2625 Floyd St., previously a Czech-themed events center near Deep Ellum. Opening: Late fall.

Hawaiian Bros. Fast-casual chain serving plate lunches with rice and pulled pork or teriyaki chicken continues their DFW expansion with five locations opening this fall, including their first location in Dallas proper, at 6011 Greenville Ave. plus locations in Allen, Addison, and Frisco. Dallas opening: October 19.

Hawkers Asian Street Fare. Cool concept founded in Florida is all about Asian street foods such as Korean twice-fried wings, Seoul hot chicken bao, and roti canai. They'll make their Texas debut in Dallas' Deep Ellum, at 2800 Main St., aka the former Curtain Club space. Opening: November.

Hide. Bar-restaurant formerly of Deep Ellum relocates to 1928 Greenville Ave. in the old Nora's space (and before that, Whisky Bar), where they'll have two stories including a spacious rooftop level. Opening: Mid- to late-November.

Hudson House. East Coast-inspired restaurant from Vandelay Restaurant Group (East Hampton Sandwich Co., Drake's) opens its fourth location in Las Colinas Village, at John Carpenter Freeway and North MacArthur Boulevard, in the former Taco Diner space. Opening: Late fall.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Acclaimed Columbus, Ohio-based ice cream chain is opening a location in Addison, at 5290 Belt Line Rd., in Prestonwood Place, next to Shake Shack. This is their second DFW location, following Deep Ellum which they opened in February 2021. Opening: Late fall.

Jonathon's. Oak Cliff breakfast and brunch institution will open a location in North Dallas at 5337 Forest Ln., AKA the former home to Kel's Restaurant. Owners Jonathon and Christine Erdeljac were facing a rent increase at their location at 1111 N. Beckley Ave. They still operate Jonathan's Diner in Oak Cliff at 1619 N. Beckley Ave. Opening: Late fall.

La Stella Italian Verace. Italian restaurant is taking over the old Flora Street Cafe space at 2330 Flora St. in the Arts District and is from two alumni of Da Mario, the upscale Italian restaurant at The Star in Frisco that closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a former manager for Lombardi Concepts and for Cipriani in New York. Opening: By the holidays.

Lubella's Patisserie. New shop from veteran pastry chef Maria Becerra is opening at Casa View Center, a newly renovated '50s shopping center at at 10323 Ferguson Rd., at the intersection of Gus Thomasson Road. In addition to pastries, they'll also offer a few breakfast items such as quiche, frittata, and avocado toast. Opening: Mid- to late-fall.

Lucky's Hot Chicken. Dallas-based chain specializing in spicy hot Nashville-style spicy hot chicken is opening five new locations around DFW, starting with 3827 Lemmon Ave., at the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue, in the former Einstein Bros. Bagels location which just closed. Opening: Early 2022.

Lupe Tortilla. Houston-based Tex-Mex chain is opening its fifth DFW location — following Addison, Allen, Irving, and Fort Worth — in Plano in a new center at the southwest corner of Preston Road and SH 121. Opening: Mid-fall.

Malai Kitchen. Small local Thai-Vietnamese chain will open a location inside Preston Center Shopping Center at 6130 Luther Ln., in the space most recently occupied by Bartaco. Opening: Fall.

Mangia Bistro. New Italian restaurant opening at 508 14th St. in Plano, in the former Paesano's Ristorante space, is from Artur Pira, owner of the exceptional Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson. Opening: Late September.

Maple & Ash. Latest concept coming to Dallas from Chicago group What If Syndicate (Monarch, Kessaku) is a classic steakhouse, opening at Maple Terrace, a mixed-use development at the corner of Maple Avenue and Wolf Street in Uptown. Opening: Early 2023.

The Melted Chocolate. Dessert bar spotlighting chocolate, with food and a full-service bar, will open at The Rail District in downtown Frisco at 8763 7th St. Opening: Sometime in 2022.

Meyboom Brasserie. Belgium beer bar serving Belgian bites and Belgian beverages is opening at 2100 Greenville Ave. The place been long in the works, originally slated to open in the former San Francisco Rose space. Opening: Dependent on construction.

Michael's of Las Colinas. New eatery opening at Las Colinas Village in Irving takes over the former Blue Fish Sushi space at 925 W. John Carpenter Fwy. Food will have a Southern theme with a touch of New Orleans and a hint of Jamaica. Opening: Early fall.

Mi Cocina. Tex-Mex chain is opening two locations: one in Uptown at 3232 McKinney Ave. in the Del Frisco's Grille space, and the other at Klyde Warren Park. Opening: fall.

Modest Rogers. Indie restaurant from chef Modesto Rodriguez will serve a highly personal combination of Venezuelan, Spanish, and Mexican dishes, in a charming former house at 3811 Fairmount St., right off Oak Lawn Avenue. Opening: Mid-September.

Neighborhood Services. Popular restaurant concept from chef Nick Badovinus is taking over the old Paul Martin space at 3848 Oak Lawn Ave, #210. Opening: TBA.

Neon Kitten Izakaya. New concept opening in Deep Ellum brings dim sum to the center of town. It'll go into the former Beauty Bar Space at 2805 Main St. with a private speakeasy bar in the back. Opening: October 1.

NeoNY Pizza Works. Indie pizzeria is a new concept opening in Oak Cliff at 829 W. Davis St. from Alex Ham, a commercial photographer who previously owned a pizza place in Korea. Opening: Mid-October.

NOLA Snoballs. Authentic New Orleans-style sno-cone stand in Oak Cliff previously located at 345 W. Jefferson Blvd. will move a couple doors down to a new storefront at 349 W. Jefferson. Opening: Late fall.

Odelay. Tex-Mex restaurant from chef Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Carbone's, Sprezza) is opening in the old Cafe Express space near Inwood Village. Opening: October.

Okaeri Cafe. Adored Dallas pop-up is opening a permanent location in Richardson, on Terrace Drive, near the DFW Chinatown center off Greenville Avenue. They specialize in authentic Japanese food such as okonomiyaki pancakes, and their cute bento boxes sell out like crazy. Opening: Fall.

Oni Ramen. Ramen restaurant from vaunted chef Jesús García will finally open a location, long in the making, at the CityLine development at 1415 State St., in Richardson. Opening: Very soon.

Palmer's Hot Chicken. Nashville hot chicken concept will open in Preston Hollow at 12300 Inwood Rd #130. This is the second location, following the first which opened in East Dallas in 2020, and will come with a game area off the patio with Jenga and Connect 4. Opening: Winter.

Parry Avenue Barbecue Company. BBQ restaurant near Fair Park from pitmaster Leo Morales will serve traditional barbecue favorites, but also gourmet offerings such as pork belly burnt end sandwich and sirloin cap, and some "Texican" items including tacos and empanadas. Opening: In September.

Parterre. Dual-purpose cafe with coffee, cocktails, and food from "Bad Barista" Mike Mettendorf is going into the (formerly) beautiful Ascension Coffee space in the Thanksgiving Tower building at 1601 Elm St. Opening: Fall.

Pizza Factory. California pizza chain that favors the suburbs opens its first location in Texas in the town of Fate, east of Rockwall, at 131 E. Fate Main Pl. In addition to pizza, they also do pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, and wine. Opening: Very soon.

Project Pollo. Growing young chain from San Antonio will open its first Dallas location at 6857 Greenville Ave. They specialize in vegan "chickenless sandwiches" plus cheeseburgers, nuggets, salads, and mac & cheese, made with vegan cashew-based cheese. Opening: End of September.

Rodeo Bar. Bar in The Adolphus Hotel, closed since 2018, will re-open with Tex-Mex and traditional Texas food devised by L.A. chef Charles Olalia. Located at 1312 Commerce St., at the corner of Akard, it has an entrance directly accessible to the street. Opening: Fall.

Ropo & Logan. New bar with a Midwestern dive theme is opening in the former Hide space in Deep Ellum, from the Hide team, serving cocktails and food you would find in a neighborhood bar in any Midwest town. Opening: September 15.

Sadelle's. Deli-bakery-restaurant is opening at Highland Park Village, in the former Royal Blue Grocery space. Sadelle's is part of Major Food Group, a New York restaurant group that owns a portfolio of concepts including Carbone, an Italian restaurant coming to Dallas' Design District. Opening: Late September.

Sister. Latest creation from the Duro Hospitality team of Benji Homsey, Chas Martin, Corbin See and Ross See of Sees Design, and chef-partner J Chastain (of The Charles fame) will open in the former Grape space at 2808 Greenville Ave. with wine plus Mediterranean and Italian food including wood-fired meats, fish, and pasta. Opening: Fall.

Spatchcock. New chicken concept from Mondana Taghizadeh and Bardi Faizy (Brined Southern Kitchen, Mezze, Edith's French Bistro, and the ill-fated Porcino) is opening at 5000 Belt Line Rd. in the former Cinco Tacos space. Opening: Fall.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie. High-energy candy store-restaurant-bar is opening in the former Ruth's Chris spot near Dallas Love Field at 1900 Cedar Springs Rd. Other locations are in New York City, Las Vegas, Chicago, Orlando, and South Beach Miami. Opening: Early- to mid-October.

Taco Joint. Dallas' hometown taqueria chain executes big expansion with three new locations: Plano at Heritage Creekside, and two in Dallas at 14999 Preston Rd. and 12300 Inwood Rd. Opening: Fall.

The Toasted Yolk. Houston-based chain that serves breakfast, lunch, brunch, and brunch cocktails will open its first location in the DFW area in Southlake, at the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center at 2800 E. Southlake Blvd. Opening: Late fall.

Vice Park. Latin-influenced nightclub from the SoClutch Group (Concrete Cowboy, Clutch) is opening across from the Deep Ellum rail station at 2601 Gaston Ave., not far from sibling concepts Sporting Club and Blum. Opening: Winter.

Villa Azur. Super-glitzy Mediterranean restaurant supper club concept from Azur Hospitality in Miami will open on the ground floor of the Victory Park hotel, in the space previously occupied by Cook Hall, which closed in the spring due to the pandemic. Opening: Mid- to late-September.

Wishful Drinking. European-styled bar and restaurant with flowers and lavish gardens from the Syn Group (Social House, Sidebar) will open at 2511 Swiss Ave. near Bottled Blonde. Opening: Fall.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. Healthy concept founded in Hawaii offers lemonade, smoothies, acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. They're opening a location in Bishop Arts, at 320 W 8th St., two doors down from Wild Detectives. Opening: Mid- to late-fall.