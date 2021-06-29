Dallas-based Lucky's Hot Chicken hatches new locations with drive-thru

A homegrown hot chicken concept is expanding in a large way: Lucky's Hot Chicken, the Dallas-based chain specializing in spicy hot Nashville-style spicy hot chicken, is opening five new locations, all set to debut by early 2022.

And according to a release, four of those locations will feature a new twist: a drive-thru.

The first to open is in Oak Lawn, at 3827 Lemmon Ave., at the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue, in the former Einstein Bros. Bagels location which just closed. No drive-thru there.

The four other locations will all feature drive-thrus:

Richardson 1545 E Belt Line Rd., Richardson

Pleasant Grove 2630 S. Buckner Blvd., Dallas

Farmers Branch 3106 Forest Ln., Dallas

Grand Prairie at Epic Northwest Crossing at Warrior Parkway and 161

Lucky's made its debut in 2020 at its flagship location in East Dallas at 4505 Gaston Ave., generating a buzz by repurposing the iconic mid-century building where restaurant mogul Norman Brinker opened his first concept, Brink’s Restaurant.

They opened a second location at 6309 Hillcrest Ave. at McFarlin Boulevard, across from Southern Methodist University, in April 2021.

The new Grand Prairie location will be built from the ground up as a prototype store, modeled after Lucky's flagship location iconic retro building.

But all of the new locations will feature signature elements: red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a classic 60’s-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures, replica vintage blues posters sourced from Nashville antique shops, hand-painted murals, and old-school neon signs.

Food

Lucky's menu keeps it simple: chicken tenders and nuggets, listed in 5 levels of spice. The Big Lou is their staple sandwich: a butter bun stacked high with tenders, slaw, cheese, comeback sauce, and pickles.

New to the menu is the Velvet Chicken & Waffle featuring a red velvet Belgian waffle, maple syrup, and three jumbo tenders.

Classic sides include Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Coleslaw, Fried Pickles, Shake Fries (tossed in secret spice blend), and Plain Fries.