Pan-Asian restaurant with pork bao and soju to open near Uptown Dallas

What is this but another new restaurant opening in the Harwood District, near downtown and Uptown Dallas: Called Elephant East, it's a Pan-Asian-inspired restaurant with food from numerous Asian cuisines and represents the latest concept from the Harwood Hospitality Group.

Elephant East will be located next to Harwood sibling Harwood Arms at 2850 N. Harwood St., and according to a release will open this fall: a contemporary, Pan-Asian restaurant, bar, and lounge featuring a richly detailed design, sake, and soju, along with a menu of shared plates whose provenance ranges from Bangkok to Bali.

Alexie Estrada, Curator of Brand Experience for Harwood Hospitality Group, predicts it will be "a joy ride for the senses," with ornate, breathtaking design that takes you away.

"Before you know it, you’ll be completely wrapped up in the lively, nightlife-inspired ambiance, making a celebratory toast with soju, and indulging in authentic-meets-local shared plates from the region’s jewel, Thailand, to its paradise, Singapore," Estrada says.

Executive Chef is Thomas Griffin, who tells his story of family heritage and life in Asia with dishes that go beyond a focus on technique, flavor, and regional influence. Chef Griffin designed the menu to also inspire a spirit of shared celebration, community, and connection.

Menu highlights include:

house-made Pork Baos

Singapore Noodles with in-house cured ham

Goma Dango – a sesame-fried mochi-style donut

The bar will embrace the theme with a Matcha Green Tea Mojito, signature Asian Old Fashioned, a playful Mai Tai, and more.

The 2,450 square-foot spot was designed by HDF (Harwood Design Factory) and Duncan Design Group.

It'll be open for dinner and drinks 7 days a week.

Elephant East is the 10th concept in the Harwood District and the second of many set to open on La Rue Perdue, the European-inspired alleyway at the base of tower Harwood No. 10.

Nine established District destinations so far include: Dolce Riviera, Happiest Hour, Harwood Arms, Magnolias: Sous Le Pont, Marie Gabrielle Restaurant and Gardens, Mercat Bistro, Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, Te Deseo, and The Grove at Harwood.

New concepts by Harwood Hospitality Group are still in development throughout the "Walk to Life" neighborhood. Harwood International is also developing a 22-story boutique hotel, which will also be operated by Harwood Hospitality Group.