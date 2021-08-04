Breakfast restaurant cracks open in Southlake with brunch and cocktails

There's more breakfast coming to town: The Toasted Yolk, a Houston-based chain that serves breakfast, lunch, brunch, and brunch cocktails, will open its first location in the DFW area in Southlake, at the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center at 2800 E. Southlake Blvd.

According to a release, it'll open in late fall.

The Toasted Yolk was founded by Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, friends and industry veterans who opened their first location in Conroe in 2010 after noting a shortage of breakfast places.

They began franchising in 2017, and now have 15 locations open across the Houston area, with another four to come, plus locations set for Alabama and Tennessee.

But DFW was on their wish list, Milton says.

"Expanding into North Texas is something we've been wanting to do for a while," Milton says in a statement. "We didn't want to rush into anything, but we’ve found the perfect location and are confident we have the team in place to execute and replicate our standards of serving high-quality food in an upbeat atmosphere."

At the heart of each experience is an innovation of American favorites, which the release says are "remixed and remastered" for cultured and contemporary tastes. Sounds like they're making an album.

Breakfast options include egg specialties such as:

West Coast Arnold, with two English muffin halves topped with Cajun turkey, bacon, tomato, guacamole, poached eggs, and Cholula ranch

The Toasted Yolk, their signature dish, with two slices of sourdough bread grilled with an egg in the middle of each, with bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage

Churro-style donuts with caramel dipping sauce

They also have crepes, omelets, scrambles, pancakes, French toast, waffles, biscuits & gravy, oatmeal, avocado toast, bowls, brisket tacos, and breakfast burritos.

Lunch options include sandwiches, salads, and soups, such as:

Strawberry Field Salad with mixed greens, grilled chicken, strawberries, feta, candied pecans, and blackberry vinaigrette

"Junkyard" fries topped with chili, queso, and jalapeños

Chicken salad sandwich

Patty melt

Beverages include fresh-squeezed juices, coffee, bloody Marys, and Irish coffee.