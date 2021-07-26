Nashville hot chicken restaurant opens in posh North Dallas neighborhood

Nashville hot chicken concept that debuted in Dallas in 2020 has lined up a second location: Palmer's Hot Chicken, which opened its first location in East Dallas historic Hillside Village shopping center, will open a second outlet in Preston Hollow at 12300 Inwood Rd #130.

According to a release, it'll open in the winter. Does that seem a long way off? Look at how quickly 2021 has elapsed, it'll be here before you know it.

Palmer's was created by Palmer Fortune, a native of Texas who grew up in Nashville, along with chef/partner Mills Garwood. Their Nashville hot chicken is an authentic version that takes 24 hours to make and pays homage to the original Nashville hot chicken creator, Thornton Prince.

Everything is made from scratch: desserts, sauces, dressings, and sides. In addition to chicken, they also serve catfish and Gulf shrimp.

The restaurant will come with a little entertainment extra: a 2,800-square-foot space between the indoor dining area and the patio with games such as Jenga and Connect 4, offering a space where parents can offload their spawn. It'll be weather-proofed with big fans during the summer and gas heaters during the winter.

The menu includes:

Fried or Roasted Chicken

Tenders

Fried Catfish

Fried or Grilled Gulf Shrimp

Sandwiches

Tacos

Wraps and Salads

Sandwiches include the MotherClucker, with choice of fried or grilled chicken topped with homemade pimento cheese; and The Chicken Salad Sammich – chicken salad on lightly grilled white bread.

Healthier options include roasted bone-in chicken, hot chicken Caesar wrap, and hot chicken BLT wrap.

Salads include a house, Caesar, or spinach with red onion, mushrooms, dried cherries, candied pecans, and gorgonzola cheese. Add chicken tenders, chicken breast, chicken salad, or shrimp for an upcharge.

Sides include classic southern favorites with a twist: Porch Corn, JB’s Collards, Maple Baked Beans, Pimento Cheese Grits, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Mac & Cheese, and Smothered Pimento Queso Tots or Fries.

Desserts include Big Daddy’s Nanner Puddin’ and Mills’ Bangin’ Ice Cream Cookie Sammich – chocolate or vanilla ice cream between two homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Fortune says in a statement that they're excited to get to know more guests in the Preston Hollow area and hopefully will become a staple.