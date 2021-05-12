Chic NY deli Sadelle's brings the bagels to Dallas' Highland Park Village

A New York bakery-restaurant with bodacious bagels is coming to Dallas. Called Sadelle's, it's a deli-style restaurant specializing in classics such as sturgeon, chopped salads, and salmon sliced to order.

It'll open in Highland Park Village, taking over the space currently occupied by Royal Blue Grocery, which is departing the center on June 27, following a rebranding and name change; Royal Blue's Dallas locations will now be called Berkley's Market.

It's expected to open in late summer.

Sadelle's is part of Major Food Group, a New York restaurant group that owns a portfolio of glitzy concepts such as The Lobster Club, The Polynesian, and ZZ's Clam Bar.

The original Sadelle's opened in Soho in 2015. A second opened in Las Vegas in 2018, and their first international location opened in Paris in March 2021, inside a Kith sneaker store.

The menu at the New York original includes everything from latkes and cheese blintzes to avocado toast. There are notable baked goods such as bear claws, cream cheese Danish, sticky buns, babka, and black-and-white cookies.

Sadelle's is also known for its tasteful, chic decor, with a color palette of pastel blue and kelly green. Waiters wear embroidered ties and green suspenders, and the bagels are served stacked politely on a stand with a stick.

Stephen Summers, managing director for Highland Park Village, says he's been a Sadelle's fan since he visited the Soho original years ago.

"Their bagels have been named the best in New York," Summers says. "We never expected the Royal Blue situation to happen, but we looked for what would be the best potential replacement for that space. What seemed to be working was coffee and breakfast tacos, and we wanted to keep that use. We wanted to keep being there for the couple who walk over with their dog to get a bagel and a breakfast taco."

They also wanted a greater emphasis on take-out and to-go.

"We thought we could expand the to-go offerings in a better way, similar to an Eatzi's where you can pick up sandwiches or a rotisserie chicken dinner," he says. "The way grocery space is used has evolved dramatically. Sadelle's will have some market items that are complementary to you making dinner, maybe some sauce for your pasta, or items that complete your meal. But you won't be buying Tide there. No frosted flakes. You can mark those two off your list."

Major Food Group already has its hooks in Dallas: They're opening a location of their Italian restaurant, Carbone, this spring in Dallas' Design District, in the former Sassetta/Wheelhouse space — an arrival that Summers, the Major Food Group fan, also ushered.

"Their chef Mario Carbone was in town and he said, 'I know what you want and need for this space,'" Summers says. "We felt super fortunate. It's not easy to get people to sell breakfast tacos."