This roundup of Dallas restaurant news is loaded with dishy dish

There's a fun collection of items in this roundup of Dallas restaurant news, including mysterious openings, summer menus, happy hours, and pizza. There are chicken nuggets — some vegan, some not — and a potential lawsuit in the works.

Here's an especially dishy, action-packed episode of Dallas restaurant news:

Mayer's Garden is the name of a restaurant and maybe? beer garden opening in the old Jake's space at 2422 Henderson Ave. from Austin Rodgers, who owns Alamo Club on Greenville Avenue, and Garrett Mayer, who Linked-In says is "Founding Partner at Blue Hill Energy Advisors." It'd be cool if Garrett Mayer were related to the century-old brewing operation called Mayer's Garden founded in 1881 by pioneering Dallas brewer Simon Mayer downtown at Elm and Stone Street, by where The Eye is, where it remained until it was razed in 1932. But there's no way to know since Mayer did not respond to queries. Rodgers did say he'd love to chat, more than once, in fact three or four times, maybe he got busy, you never know.

Clifton Club is a bar-lounge opening at 3333 N. Fitzhugh Ave., AKA the former longtime gay bar Zippers. Clifton Club is from Greg Katz, who owns the clubby Beverley's Bistro & Bar, also on Fitzhugh Avenue. It's another new place in which details are slim because one's journalistic overtures were rebuffed. Though not for the Dallas Morning News, which was able to extract some info. If only we had a subscription (or if only that site stealing their stories hadn't shut down), we might know what this new concept is all about. SideDish does say that it's named for a neighborhood in Cape Town, South Africa near where Katz grew up.

Barley & Board, the Denton gastropub with house-made beer, is opening a second location at the Grandscape Development of Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, at 5752 Grandscape Blvd. They've already hosted family & friends/media previews so it's opening any day now.

Bisous Bisous Patisserie, the Uptown bakery from award-winning chef Andrea Meyer, is in a tussle with a new restaurant-bar with a similar and therefore possibly confusing name: Bisou, the Houston "clubstaurant" that opened in the old Circo space at 2619 McKinney Ave. in June. According to Meyer, Bisou has generated negative reviews online and the reviewers are mistakenly attacking her business as well. "Their address is on our same street, in our same city, using our trademarked name," Meyer says. "We sought legal counsel and were advised that we had a very valid claim of infringement and sent the owners of the business a letter and a cease and desist as they were infringing upon our trademarked name and brand." A spokesman for Cle Group, which owns Bisou, said they were aware of the spillover of their bad reviews and were trying to get them taken down. But Meyer still hopes to move forward with litigation and has launched a GoFundMe to cover legal costs, which she anticipates will be approximately $150,000.

Reverie Bakeshop, the acclaimed vegan bakery in Richardson, has opened in its new location at 980 N. Coit Rd. #2850 — just a few blocks down the road from its previous location on Coit Road. Reverie does vegan cakes, pastries, cookies, doughnuts, biscuits, and other treats plus a big selection of gluten-free items. They'll host a grand opening event on July 31.

Cicis has reopened its Garland location at 4750 N. Jupiter Rd., once again offering pizzas, salads, wings, and desserts all for around $6. This includes their Original Unlimited Pizza Buffet, which had been put on hold due to the pandemic. The Garland restaurant, which opened in 1986, was Cicis' second-ever location, so that's pretty cool.

Sloane's Corner, the downtown Dallas American bistro, has new menu items by Chef Ji Kang ideal for summer dining including Yellowtail Hamachi Crudo, with caramelized limes, watermelon radish, avocado, pickled shallots and cilantro; Prime Beef Tartare with marble rye toast, Dijonnaise, walnuts, and chives; Prime Hanger Steak from Allen Brothers, served with polenta, tomatoes, roasted peppers, parmesan, and arugula; and Berkshire Bone-In Pork Chop with parsnip purée, grilled red endive, and mustard greens.

Monarch in downtown Dallas has debuted a new happy hour in the bar and lounge areas Monday-Thursday from 5-6 pm. The menu includes $12 classic cocktails such as French 75s and Palomas, and wines by the glass for $15. A small menu of food items includes crab brioche buns with leeks & fontina, halibut with potato & saffron aioli, steak tartare, meatballs, and oysters, $2.50 each or $18 topped with caviar. For reservations call 214-945-2222 or go online at monarchrestaurants.com/reserve/.

El Patio Mex-Tex Grill & Bar in Lewisville has added Socorro Canteros, traditional Mexican cocktails made with tequila, Squirt, and fresh citrus. They chose Socorro as their brand to work with because, for every case of tequila sold, Socorro donates one case of water, as there are 9 million-plus people in Mexico without potable water. Get a taste when El Patio will be hosting a Socorro mariachi brunch on July 25.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub has launched a new summer menu, offered for a limited time in addition to their regular menu, featuring scallops with cilantro jasmine rice, asparagus, peppers, grape tomatoes, spinach, and drizzled lemon beurre blanc; plus shrimp ceviche, Heirloom tomato Caprese salad, Waygu burger, and blackberry crumble with streusel and vanilla ice cream; plus three cocktails including the Raspberry Mint Mule-jito.

Truluck's has a new limited-edition entree: Box Crab Bucatini Pasta, made from bucatini pasta, heirloom tomatoes, capers, basil, lemon, and parmesan for $115, because the Box Crab is something new and rare, so let's hurry and eat it. It'll be available July 15-18 and July 23-25.

True Food Kitchen at Legacy West has a new menu for summer that includes kale Cobb salad with cashew poblano ranch, avocado, corn, snap pea, pickled jicama, cherry tomato, garbanzo bean, and gorgonzola; sea bass with cauliflower rice; shrimp tacos with jicama slaw and cauliflower rice; and grass-fed steak tacos with jicama slaw and cauliflower rice. Boy, they are super-duper into that cauliflower rice.

Quiznos has two new items for the summer: a smoked pork BBQ sandwich with smoked pork loin, bacon, ham, red onion, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, and BBQ sauce; and Birthday Cake Donut holes, featuring a creamy filling with colorful birthday confetti and a cinnamon sugar coating. Those seem like a must-get. There are currently two Quiznos in the DFW area: in Plano at 280 Legacy Dr., and in Carrollton, at 2150 N. Josey Ln.

Freebirds World Burrito has added smoked brisket as a protein to any burrito, bowl, salad and more at all 55 locations across Texas, "while supplies last." So that could be tomorrow, if the entire world runs out and gets some today. Freebirds' CEO Alex Eagle says that brisket is their biggest and most popular promotion of the year, and says they're excited for guests to enjoy it "over the summer months." Aha — a hint about its timespan.

Popeyes is introducing chicken nuggets, bite-sized chunks modeled off their famous chicken sandwich, available in one classic flavor with a special flour and batter, starting July 27. They'll be available for purchase in store, online, or through the Popeyes app, in sizes ranging from four to 36 pieces. Popeyes first began selling its popular chicken sandwich in 2019, helping to launch a giant fried chicken sandwich trend which lingers still to this very day.

Shake Shack at Legacy West has special menu items for the summer including Hot Honey Chicken and Hot Honey Bites, with a Hot Honey seasoning, as one might expect. In sandwich form, the chicken is topped with habanero mayo sauce and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun. Hot Honey Bites are chicken bites, and there are also Hot Honey Fries dusted with the same seasoning. cocktails include Watermelon Mint Mojito, Lime Agave Margarita, or Piña Punch, with alcohol or without. Summer shake flavors include Cherry Pop and Triple Chocolate Chip. Order through the Shack App or order.shakeshack.com.

Gigi's Cupcakes has a new summer menu consisting of ice cream flavors cleverly reimagined in cupcake form: Banana Split, Lil Dipper Cone, or Caramel Butter Pecan.

Beyond Chicken Tenders are now available on restaurant menus across the country. These are the crispy "chicken" tenders from Beyond Meat, but non-GMO with 14g of protein and less saturated fat. There's a list of a couple dozen restaurants offering it already that includes chains such as Dog Haus and Plow Burger, but also local heroes including Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill.

Chuck E. Cheese has partnered with Flatlander Foods to bring its pizzas to Kroger stores, where it's for sale in the freezer aisle for $6.99. The new pizzas are available in two flavors: Cheese and Pepperoni, and can be found exclusively at Kroger stores across the country. Each pizza also includes an offer for 250 free e-tickets that can be used for future visits at any participating Chuck E. Cheese location.

DFW Restaurant Week returns August 9-September 5, supporting the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope, with a preview August 6-8. (Why not just say it starts August 6?) The list includes 100 restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth.