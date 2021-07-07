Southern restaurant butters up Irving with brunch and live music

A new Southern-themed restaurant is coming to Las Colinas: Called Michael's of Las Colinas, it'll open at Las Colinas Village, a neighborhood center in Irving, where it will join eateries such as Hudson House, The Irving Bakery, and Jam + Toast.

It's taking over the former Blue Fish Sushi space at 925 W. John Carpenter Fwy., #100 — Blue Fish moved to the Toyota Music Factory — and will open in early fall.

According to a release, Michael's is from "serial entrepreneur" Michael Caldwell, and will incorporate a casual restaurant, bar, and live entertainment venue dedicated to fresh and simple food.

Caldwell may be the Michael's of Michael's of Las Colinas, but he's not flying solo here. The release says the restaurant was founded by "a team of like-minded foodies; a group of friends who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together."

That amazing food has a Southern theme with a touch of New Orleans and the lightest hint of Jamaica.

Appetizers include:

Bacon-jalapeno deviled eggs

Seafood gumbo

Wings, breaded or naked

Entrees include:​

Low Country smothered pork chop

Chicken fried steak

Southern fried chicken

"Wings and waffles": Southern wings and cinnamon waffles

Chicken tender dinner

Jerk chicken

Fried seafood platter

Gulf shrimp & grits

There's also baby back ribs, plus sandwiches including a burger and a chicken sandwich.

A large selection of sides includes:

French fries

My Mama's collard greens

Curried cream corn

Mexican cole slaw

Cornbread

Mac & cheese

There's also an impressive array of desserts such as fried pies, cinnamon-ginger sweet potato pie, and banana-white chocolate bread pudding.

They'll definitely be featuring live music, as well as a "Mama's Sunday Brunch."