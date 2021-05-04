Dallas' Hudson House homes in on Las Colinas with oysters & martinis

Las Colinas is in line for an East Coast-inspired restaurant: Hudson House will open its fourth location in Las Colinas Village, at John Carpenter Freeway and North MacArthur Boulevard, in the former Taco Diner space.

According to a release, it'll open in fall 2021 in a 5,200-square-foot space that features a wraparound bar and large outdoor patio.

The first Hudson House opened on Lovers Lane in 2017 with the goal of evoking neighborhood restaurants in New York's West Village, featuring a raw bar, oysters, cheeseburgers, martinis, and weekend brunch, all set in a swanky old-school-casual New England-esque atmosphere.

The concept has since expanded to Addison, where it opened in 2018, and Lakewood, which opened in July 2020.

Popular dishes include:

Avocado Dip with whipped avocado, green onion, and ranch chips

Cheeseburger, with thin patties, American cheese, pickles, and Hudson sauce

Chicken Parm, with creamy tomato pasta and reggiano

American Tuna Tower, with ahi tuna, mashed avocado, English cucumber, mixed greens, radishes in wasabi vinaigrette

A specialty seafood tower called The Bouquet includes East Coast oysters, shrimp cocktail with chipotle remoulade, crab claws, and tuna tartare.

A separate brunch menu includes benedicts with ham or lobster, berry pancakes, French toast, and frozen peach bellinis.

The brunch bestseller is the Velvet Chicken & Waffle, a red velvet Belgian waffle with double fried chicken, which is also now being served at Lucky's Hot Chicken, a sibling concept to Hudson House and part of the Vandelay Restaurant Group which also includes East Hampton Sandwich Co., Drake's, and Brentwood, their newest concept, set to open in the fall.