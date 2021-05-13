California's Pizza Factory tempts Fate with the first location in Texas

A California pizza chain that favors the suburbs is coming to Texas: Called Pizza Factory, it'll open its first location in Texas in the town of Fate, east of Rockwall, at 131 E. Fate Main Pl.

According to a release, it'll open in late summer.

Pizza Factory was founded more than 30 years ago in Oakhurst, California, near Yosemite National Park. There are now 30 locations, most in California, but also Nevada and Arizona, but they aspire to maintain a hometown pizzeria ambience.

The Texas debut is via a franchise from Mike and Terri Sanchez, a husband-and-wife team who became aware of Pizza Factory since they're from Filmore, California. They began franchising in Nevada, before deciding to move to Texas.

"Pizza Factory has always meant a lot to our family," says Terri Sanchez in a statement. "As Mike and I started to look for an opportunity where we could become our own boss, Pizza Factory was an easy choice. After successfully launching three Nevada-based restaurants and seeing firsthand the special connection we formed with the community, we knew expanding with the brand was in our future. Following our family's move to Texas, Fate was the perfect town for Pizza Factory."

They offer a vast menu of not just pizza but also pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, and wine.

Pizzas come in five sizes, from an 8-inch mini with four slices, all the way up to a 16-inch X-Large with 12 slices. Specialty pizzas include:

all meat

veggie

spinach-garlic

BBQ chicken

pesto & sundried tomato

Greek pizza with black olives, green pepper, red onion, and feta cheese

They also have sub sandwiches, served on an 8-inch French roll, that include meatball, sausge, Italian sub, BBQ chicken, and veggie.

Pastas are your basic spaghetti & meatballs, plus fettucine alfredo, ravioli, and lasagna.

Appetizers include three bready items: garlic bread, pizza bread (like a bread version of pizza, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese), and twisted breadstix. There are also wings; salads including a Greek, Caesar, and antipasto with deli meats; and a salad bar, which you can get in a one-trip version or all-you-can-eat.

The chain operates a variety of formats including fast-casual service and a new Express quick-service model, which is the approach the Fate store will take.

The largest is a 4,000-square-foot option with multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings, and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

The Sanchezes aren't stopping at Fate: "We're extremely excited to bring the concept into a new state and introduce its awesome offerings to more neighborhoods," they say.