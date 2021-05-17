Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses.

The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.

According to a release, the new openings begin in June, as follows:

June: Massage Heights. Founded in San Antonio in 2004, this chain provides professional, affordable, and convenient massage and facial treatments. Addison is their seventh location in the DFW area. The other locations are spread across the north and northwest suburbs of Dallas, including Allen, McKinney, Frisco, Southlake, and Flower Mound.

June: Warby Parker. This game-changing online eyeglass retailer offers designer eyewear at an affordable price, with a little touch of social conscience thrown in. They have 12 locations in Texas, including five across DFW at NorthPark Center, Henderson Avenue, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth.

Summer: La La Land. Socially conscious cafe prioritizes kindness, honest ingredients, and altruism. The company serves a range of completely organic beverages with the purpose to employ and mentor foster youth. They currently have three locations, including their original off Greenville Avenue, plus Oak Lawn Avenue in a former Starbucks, and Lovers Lane in a former Qdoba Grill near Inwood Road.

Winter: The Biscuit Bar. Family-run fast-casual restaurant is centered on biscuits, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with savory and sweet biscuit sandwiches made from scratch, in house, daily, plus tots that can be customized to taste, along with cocktails, beer, cold brew coffee, and kombucha, all offered on tap. They currently have five locations in Plano, Coppell, Deep Ellum, Arlington, and Fort Worth.

Prestonwood Place is the center that has a Flower Child and where a fantastic Mendocino Farms Sandwich Market just opened. They used to be home to Houston's, which closed, and La Madeleine, which moved; the La Madeleine space is now a Shake Shack.

The center is run by Northwood Retail, which was established by Northwood Investors, a privately held, global real estate investment and management firm that oversees properties across the U.S., with a concentration in Texas, Colorado, and the Carolinas.

Northwood Retail president Ward Kampf says in a statement that they anticipate more additions in the fall and winter. "These best-in-class concepts, like Warby Parker, are great enhancements for the community and perfect fits for our recently renovated center," Kampf sys.