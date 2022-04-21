Pacific Mexican seafood restaurant and market fins into Oak Cliff

A new restaurant has opened in Oak Cliff serving seafood with Mexican flavors: Called La Pesca Seafood Market, it's a fast-casual restaurant from the owners of Yellow Rosa that hopes to bring the full "Mexican Pacific coast" experience to Dallas with mariscos and micheladas, and a seafood market to come.

Located at 311 Jefferson Blvd., La Pesca — "the catch" — was inspired by a family-owned fish market in Teplzotlan, Mexico, with branding and design inspired by the colors one might find roaming the streets of the Magic City, including vibrant walls, fish decor, and colorful furniture.

The space will include a detailed mural illustrated by local artist San Pascual, which will become the backdrop of a fresh seafood market to come, where you can browse seafood displayed over ice and choose from red snapper, mojarra, and catfish to take home.

Joel Roland and team are bringing an authentic Mexican seafood experience to the Oak Cliff neighborhood with a Grand Opening fiesta the weekend of Thursday, April 28th through Sunday, May 1st.

The menu is influenced by different cities in Mexico including Sinaloa, Michoacan, and Veracruz, with traditional dishes such as:

Aguachiles

Caldo de Camarón

Tostadas de Pescado

Ceviche

They'll also have 8 varieties of Michelitros, a liter of Michelada, beer on tap, wine, and margaritas.

Service will include the deployment of a BellaBot robotic server to deliver dishes, and they'll also have a pet-friendly patio.

"This concept has sentimental value to our team, bringing childhood recipes and memories to life in the beautiful Oak Cliff neighborhood,” says co-owner Joel Roland in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming guests in to enjoy our Michelitros and Mariscos in a casual, upbeat setting with live Mariachi on the weekends."