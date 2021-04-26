Texas-loving restaurant Haywire preps for Uptown Dallas opening

A restaurant that has won many hearts and stomachs in the suburbs is headed for the big city: Haywire, which specializes in a Lone Star state kind of experience, is opening a second location, this one in Uptown Dallas at 1920 McKinney Ave., #100, also known as the former Water Grill space.

According to a release, it'll open in summer 2021, which is really just a month or two away.

"We can’t wait to bring Haywire’s unique ranch-to-table cuisine to the vibrant Uptown community," says Haywire Uptown Managing Partner Christine Agee in a statement.

Haywire opened its first location in Plano's Legacy West development in 2017. It was styled after its sibling The Ranch at Las Colinas, with heritage recipes made modern with Texas-sourced ingredients.

Haywire Uptown will offer all the key meals: brunch, lunch, and dinner, with dishes such as chicken & waffles, biscuits & gravy, Wagyu tomahawk ribeye, and double cut pork chop.

At the Plano location, the atmosphere is inspired by Marfa, Texas, and is spread out over three floors, each distinct: a whiskey lounge with fireplace on the first floor; an inviting dining room on the second floor; and a rooftop patio.

They'll also house a robust library of whiskeys and an extensive wine cellar - the restaurant was named one of Wine Spectator’s “2020 Best of Award of Excellence” winners, and features some exclusive bottles.

A full bar includes local beer and cocktails including their Cadillac margaritas. There's a covered patio and an iconic shasta and fireplace.

Like every other resturant, they're looking to hire, and offer flexible schedules, exciting atmosphere, and continued education opportunities through whiskey and wine classes and tastings.

This is the company's second foray into Uptown, following Sixty Vines, their wine-a-licious concept which opened in the former Palomino space at Crescent Court in 2018.