Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii percolates 5 shops for Dallas-Fort Worth

Dude there's some bad ass coffee coming to town: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a coffee franchise that uses 100 percent Hawaiian coffees and international blends, is making its debut in Texas right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with plans to open five stores in the Dallas market by the end of 2024.

This is not just plans, there's already one lease signed, at 3800 Miles Rd. in Sachse which, according to a release, is targeted to open by the end of 2022. Maybe early 2023, but not a day later.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was founded on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, then was acquired by a Salt Lake City franchisee, who has been expanding it on the mainland since 1995. There are currently 29 locations on both the East and West Coast.

DFW franchisee Rushik Solanki, who's bringing it to the area with his partner Ankush Agrawal, says in a statement that the magic lies in the sourcing of the beans. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai, Maui and Moloka'i.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of blended drinks, lattes, cold brews, teas, plus innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

"One of the key differentiators is Bad Ass Coffee's roots to Hawaiian culture," Solanki says. "Knowing they have longstanding partnerships with multi-generational Hawaiian coffee farmers is not only appealing from a supply chain perspective, but the product itself is second to none. They are harvesting some of the highest quality coffee beans in the world, resulting in a superior product that we're able to offer to our customers."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also has its eye on Austin, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Galveston, Houston, San Antonio, "and beyond." El Paso, maybe? Or Lubbock, let's get a shout-out for Lubbock.

Agrawal and Solanki are friends who who were seeking a new business venture to embark on together. Agrawal brings years of construction and property management experience, whereas Solanki comes from a background in business management, training, and operations.

"The Bad Ass Coffee name caught our attention right away, and we were even more impressed as we started digging into the franchise opportunity," Agrawal says. "The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand is built around a culture of 'ohana – family – and it really is just that. ... It is truly exciting to get in at the ground level of an emerging brand with immense opportunity, and know you're playing a part in its evolution."