New brunches and spring dishes are on the menu in Dallas restaurant news

Lots of new things are happening in the world of Dallas restaurants, from reopenings after the pandemic to new menus celebrating spring.

Here's what's happening in Dallas dining right now:

KSP Henderson, a new bar on Henderson Avenue is now open. Owner is Ryan Ferguson, who worked for Knox Street Pub for many years before becoming the owner. He's re-opened at 1921 Henderson Ave., in the space that was most recently Taco Heads, but has been home to Gin Mill. They have an extensive selection of bourbon, plus 20 taps with a dozen dedicated to beer and the rest to wine on tap.

Rōti, the fast-casual Mediterranean concept offering bowls, salads and pitas, has reopened its Preston Center location after closing due to the pandemic. They're debuting a new menu and revitalized look.

Ascension Coffee has a new spring brunch menu, with pimento grilled cheese with smoked tasso, shrimp & ancient grain bowl, house-cured lox + bagel, smoked salmon benedict, burger, mushroom toast, and French toast brûlée. The menu is served Saturday-Sunday, all day. They've also made two new hires: Jessica Keenan, as managing director of the roastery, formerly of Allegro Coffee; and Jason Connelly as culinary director, former executive chef of The Adolphus.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has a new selection of spring menu dishes including artichoke-potato-leek soup, vegan spring rolls, chargrilled oysters, fennel-crusted salmon on braised fennel and leeks (served under a dome of roasted fennel seed smoke, presented tableside), and orange-vanilla cream cheesecake. A steak market special with choice of trimmed filet mignon or Prime NY strip steaks comes with steak seasoning and steak butter, shipped to your door, for $149.

Fireside Pies is officially launching a new brunch menu on the weekends. They've always been open at 11 am but now there is a special brnch menu. Dishes include Elvis French Toast with banana, peanut butter maple syrup, and candied bacon; Frittata with spicy sausage, red pepper, caramelized onion, bacon, and smoked provolone; frittata with kale & cremini mushroom; pancetta & egg pie with ragu; chorizo & egg calzone; and chicken & waffles. Brunch cocktails include mimosa, bloody Mary, maple bacon old fashioned, and espresso martini. Bruch will run Saturday-Sunday from 11 am-3 pm at the Fort Worth, Grapevine, Lake Highlands, and Plano locations, with Henderson and Inwood to follow.

Son of a Butcher has a new slider of the month for May: The Juicy Lucy Slider features cheese-stuffed Wagyu, lettuce, pickle, Son of a Butcher sauce, and fried onion strings. Their featured shake flavor is Strawberry Chocolate Shake, with layers of chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cookie crumbles, and strawberries. At both Son of a Butcher locations at Legacy Food Hall and Lower Greenville.

Torchy's Tacos has a new Taco of the Month for May: The Tokyo Drifter features teriyaki glazed pulled pork, fried wonton strips, sweet & sour veggie slaw, sesame Sriracha mayo, and cilantro on a flour tortilla. Their featured May margarita is the Raspberry Meltdown with 100 percent agave tequila and a float of Razzmatazz Raspberry Liqueur, available frozen or on the rocks.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has new seasonal dishes available this summer: Sweet King's Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich with Dr Pepper Barbecue Sauce, with pulled pork on a King's Hawaiian bun topped with Dr Pepper-infused barbecue sauce; and Texas Sweet Corn, with a dash of Dickey's rib rub seasoning.

CBD Provisions Bar at the Joule Dallas Hotel has a new happy hour with drink specials and oysters. Prosecco, French 75, and Ranch Water are $9. Oysters with horseradish are $42 for dozen, which mathematics tells us is $3.50 each. It runs Monday-Friday 4-7 pm.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the Louisiana-inspired chain based in Baton Rouge, has a new co-owner: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who now has a 20 percent stake in Walk-On's restaurants in Arlington, Las Colinas, The Colony and Waco.

Beyond Meat is debuting a new version of its plant-based burger at Klyde Warren Park on May 1-2 from 11 am-5 pm. They'll be handing out samples of their "Better-Than-Ever Beyond Burger," said to be meatier and juicer, with 20 grams of protein, no cholesterol, 35 percent less fat than 80/20 beef, fewer calories, and yet comparable B vitamins and minerals. Dallas is one of only six cities where they'll be hosting freebie sampling, along with Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. We are so special.