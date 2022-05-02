Darna Mediterranean Market and restaurant escorts exotic eats to Plano

The hummus is headed for Plano with the imminent opening of Darna Mediterranean Market, the Marrakesh-inspired bar, restaurant, and market opening at Legacy West.

The 6,200-square-foot market and eatery, which has been in the works since April 2021, is going into the former Barnes & Noble space at 7700 Windrose Ave. #G-170. According to a release, it's anticipated to open in June.

The new concept is from veteran restaurateur Yaser Khalaf (Mondo Pizza, Baboush in Dallas, Shawarma Bar in Fort Worth), and is described as a celebration of the shops, cafés, street vendors and bazaars that attract people of all ages and cultures to the shores of the Mediterranean.

Darna – which means "our house" in Arabic – will cover a wide range of international cuisines, with meat boards, French pastries, Italian/Roman-style pizza, Turkish flatbreads, Middle Eastern kabobs, Moroccan tagines, and Lebanese mezze, while also creating the vibrancy of eccentric markets in the Mediterranean.

For dining in, a full-service kitchen will accommodate with dishes such as Greek feta fondue, pastrami hummus, and chicken kabobs.

A grab & go deli will feature ready-to-eat offerings, alongside its quick-service mezza, salad, and sandwich stations. Grab & Go guests will be able to build salads and sandwiches tailored to their liking, with home deli meats, breads, cheeses and spreads assorted by Darna’s team.

A market will offer high-quality products, including specialty olive oils, Moroccan spices, dried fruits, roasted nuts and European cheeses and meats. Essential cooking ingredients will also be available for curious cooks and seasoned chefs alike.

A coffee bar will serve pastries, desserts, and an array of essential coffees, particularly Turkish coffee. Darna will also feature a full-service alcohol bar offering everything from craft cocktails to select beer and wine.

Khalaf is partered with Pat Garza in a company called Yela Concepts, which does restaurants and consulting.

"Yaser and I have been working on this unique venture for quite some time, so we couldn't be more excited to open, creating an experience unlike any other in North Texas," says Garza, who is Yela Concepts' President & CEO.

"Inspired by Yaser’s heritage and years of research, along with his extensive reputation in the restaurant industry, Darna will encompass the cultivation of experience defined by texture, aroma, and visual art. We can’t wait to open next month and welcome everyone into ‘Our House,'" he says.

Darna will feature an ambiance inspired by timeless Middle Eastern elements with nuances of modern chic, North African and coastal Mediterranean interiors. Darna’s industry-leading design and architectural partners will create a world-class space that is sure to take guests on a Mediterranean journey like no other," Garza says.