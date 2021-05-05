Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs adds very Texan flavor for summer in Dallas

Dallas corny dog king and State Fair staple Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs has added a new menu item to their corny dog lineup.

For a limited-time, they'll be featuring an all-beef dog, called Make Mine Texan, which they'll sell at Fletcher's Pop-Up appearances throughout the summer.

According to a release, this was to address consumer demand.

The Fletcher's folks worked with Syracuse Sausage, the local meat purveyor based in Ponder, Texas, to create an original recipe.

The secret ingredient is brisket, which they used to incorporate a hickory-smoked flavor — one they found complemented Fletcher's cornmeal batter.

Fletcher's CEO Aaron Fletcher says in a statement that the hot dog has a more robust flavor.

"The seasoning is similar to The Original [Corny Dog] but the brisket and beef adds a much heartier Texas flavor that beef eaters are sure to love," he says.

Their original hot dog, created in 1942, is a combination of pork and beef. They also have a veggie and turkey offering.

Fletcher's will serve the new variety at its mobile pop-ups, which it launched in 2020, and on their Catering menu for pick-up and delivery.

Upcoming pop-up appearances include:

May 8: Claymore Operations Humvee Challenge in Coppell

May 16: HTeaO in Plano and Oak Highland Brewery in Dallas

May 21-30: Frisco Fresh Market & Fair on select days

May 31: Lonestar Park in Grand Prairie

While it's being introduced as a limited-run item, they'll make it a permanent menu item if they see the demand.