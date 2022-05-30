These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Kick off June with lots of celebrations, including a Pride Month brunch, an anniversary happy hour, and two fancy tea parties. Also this week is one of North Texas’ longest-running food and music festivals. Tickets are going fast.

Thursday, June 2

Mad Hatter Gin & Tea Party

It’s the last week for this traveling Alice in Wonderland-inspired pop-up party, which has made pit stops in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Make reservations Thursday through Sunday to be taken down the rabbit hole and be tantalized by tea party cocktails. Tickets start at $59, and the experience includes a welcome drink and three curious cocktails served in teacups, along with a Mad Hatter hat. Expect a few theatrical characters, too. Reservations start at 6 pm, and the event takes at the Ervay Theater.

Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum

Adults only can now visit the Perot Museum for an after-hours happy hour every Thursday from 6-10 pm. Guests can enjoy live music, outdoor games, drinks, and food trucks. On this night, there'll be bites and sips from Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe, Smokey Ray’s BBQ, Cuates Kitchen, and Community Beer Co. Inside the museum, attendees can explore the exhibit halls, including the just-launched exhibit “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall." Admission is $25 or $5 for museum members.

Friday, June 3

Taste Addison

The region’s original food and music festival is back, featuring Addison eateries, national music artists, food and wine samplings, and family-friendly activities. In addition to meal-sized munchies, each restaurant will sell one or more Taste Bites — smaller portions of favorites available for $3 or less per item. Headliners are Sean Paul and Stone Temple Pilots. The three-day event takes place at Addison Circle Park. Tickets start at $15 for general admission ($5 for kids 6-12). A few VIP packages are left for Friday only ($50) that include two beverage tokens and two food tasting vouchers.

Haywire One-Year Anniversary Happy Hour

The Southern-inspired bar and restaurant in Uptown will celebrate its first birthday with a cowboy-country happy hour. The $10 ticket includes a drink upon arrival and entrance to the event, which will feature photo ops, live music, and giveaways from local vendors. Cocktails will feature Codigo Tequila and Balcones Whiskey. The party will run from 4-7 pm.

Saturday, June 4

Tea at Tiffany’s at Hotel Crescent Court

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn during this afternoon tea party inspired by the iconic movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Don a little black dress, diamonds, and pearls and enjoy a chic menu of tea sandwiches, scones, and desserts, including a Tiffany-blue box of petit fours. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity, or pay $135 for endless bubbly. The menu also includes a welcome cocktail and two tea selections. The event will take place every Saturday and Sunday in June, and seating times are 12 and 1 pm.

Sunday, June 5

Pride Drag Brunch at the Commons Club

The Virgin Hotel’s Commons Club will come alive with pride during this colorful Sunday brunch. Pancakes and performances will collide with lip-syncing and high heels. Showtimes are at 12 and 2 pm, and reservations require a food and beverage minimum, ranging from $50-$75.