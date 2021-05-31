Pizzas slide in some surprising toppers and more Dallas restaurant news

This roundup of Dallas restaurant news comes loaded with news about two of our favorite subjects: pizza and vegan dining. There's also updates on corny dogs, hot dogs, queso, and ice cream. All the best food groups are covered.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Pie Five Pizza, known for its personal pizzas, has launched a new Impossible Tuscan Pizza featuring a proprietary meatball recipe that uses Impossible Meat Made from Plants. The Impossible Meatballs will be available as a topping or on Pie Five's new Impossible Tuscan Pizza, featuring thin crust, Tuscan marinara sauce, Impossible Tuscan meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, arugula, and lemon dressing. Dallas-based Rave Restaurant Group COO Mike Burns says in a release that the Impossible meatballs give customers a "delicious, health-conscious, and environmentally-friendly topping that even meat lovers crave!"

Pizza Inn has a new Unlimited Stuffed Crust on its All You Can Eat Buffet. The crust is filled with mozzarella cheese, baked, then brushed with a blend of Parmesan and Romano cheeses. A spokesmn says that consumer demand for Stuffed Crust pizza continues to be high, and no one else offers it on a buffet.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria has a new limited-time menu that begins June 8 and is available throughout the summer, and includes:

Barbeque Chicken Pizza with Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbeque Sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, and cilantro

Strawberry Spinach Salad topped with feta cheese, red onion, and almonds

Blueberry Cheesecake, a vanilla cheesecake with blueberry swirl and fresh blueberries garnished with granola and whipped cream

Strawberry Cheesecake, strawberry cheesecake with sliced strawberries and whipped cream

Summer drinks include sangria, salted watermelon margarita with tequila, lime juice, and watermelon puree, and a watermelon mule with Tito's Handmade Vodka, watermelon puree, lime juice, and Gosling's Ginger Beer.

Golden Chick is bringing back Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs this summer, at 87 of its restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding communities from Mineral Wells to Paris. The corny dogs will be available on Saturdays and Sundays only starting May 29 through August 1, while supplies last.

Dog Haus has teamed up with King's Hawaiian executive chef Bert S. Agor Jr. to launch the Big Kahuna, an Angus beef patty with American cheese, bacon, miso ranch, arugula, pickled jalapeños, pickled peppers, scallions, onion rings, and bang bang sauce, served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls. This limited-time item is available at Dog Haus locations from June 1-August 31. For each purchase of the Big Kahuna, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop has a new limited-edition Spicy Chimi Taco consisting of a lightly fried flour tortilla with garlic sauce, shredded cheese, fajita beef, pico de gallo, and house-made spicy chimichurri sauce. Fuzzy’s Spicy Chimichurri is made with parsley, cilantro, jalapenos, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and salt. The taco is available through Sunday June 27.

BBQ Chicken Richardson will now be open until 2 am on weekends, and 12 midnight on weekdays. To celebrate, they are offering half-off soju, cocktail, and appetizer between 10 pm and 12 am.

Gorji Mediterranean Restaurant has a new schedule: Tuesdays and Wednesdays they're open for takeout from 5-7 pm. Thursdays-Saturdays, they're open for takeout from 5-7 pm and for dining-in from 6-8:30 pm.

Raising Cane's is opening a location in Balch Springs at 12320 Lake June Rd. in October. It will be the 62nd location in Dallas County and the 177th in Texas.

7-Eleven has new bacon, egg, cheese and potato breakfast taquitos, available 24/7 for $1.49.

On The Border is offering free queso for a year if you join their new Queso Club, a subscription program for which you pay $1 per year (with the purchase of a bowl of queso at sign-up). You can either scan the QR code when you dine in or else sign up at Queso365.com, and that gets you one free queso per day for a year. Their queso includes tomatoes, green chiles, onions, cilantro, poblano, and jalapeño peppers.

McDonald's has partnered with BTS, the boy band from South Korea, to serve their favorite meal, which is a 10-piece chicken mcnuggets, medium fries, medium Coke, and for the first time in the U.S., Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

McDonald's North Texas restaurants are serving frozen drinks. The fan-favorite Minute Maid Pink Lemonade Slushie is back, along with four other frozen drinks available for the first time in North Texas:

Frozen Coca-Cola

Frozen Fanta Wild Cherry

Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade Slushie

NEW Minute Maid Strawberry Watermelon Slushie

Minute Maid Slushies will be available for a limited time, they don't say how long, but one presumes "summer." Frozen Coca-Cola, Frozen Fanta Wild Cherry, and Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry will be available year-round at participating locations.

Milk Bar, the dessert company from New York's East Village, has a new line of ice cream pints available at Whole Foods starting June 1, featuring four flavors: Birthday Cake, Cereal Milk, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, and Milk Bar Pie. The flavors represent their signature desserts reimagined into an ice cream form. Ice cream is their third grocery item, following cookies and truffle crumb cakes launched in 2020, and it's the first time Milk Bar will offer ice cream outside of their bakeries.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has introduced a new Caramel Crunch Brownie made with Snickers, as part of its limited-edition summer menu, along with its King's Hawaiian pulled pork sandwich with Dr Pepper BBQ sauce and sweet corn.

Angelini Osteria, a celebrated Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, has spawned a new line of bottled pasta sauces from its chef-owner: Gino Angelini Authentic Italian Artisanal Sauces feature his signature recipes, made with ingredients imported from Italy in flavors that include Organic Marinara, Organic Arrabbiata, Pomodorini, Amatriciana, and creamy Limone. The line is now sold at Central Market stores including Dallas Lovers Lane, Dallas Midway, and Plano.

Firestone Walker has two new hazy IPAs that are lower on the bitterness scale with tropical and juicy flavors: Mind Haze IPA, with 6.2% ABV, and Double Mind Haze IPA with 8.3% ABV.

Ocean Prime has two cocktail kits: Berries & Bubbles, with Belvedere Citrus Vodka, Grand Marnier, berries, lemon, Domaine Chandon Brut, and dry ice smoke. Prime Manhattan for Two has Woodford Reserve Private Selection, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Amaro Nonino, and rosemary grapefruit peppercorn bitters. The kits are $45 and come with ingredients, recipe card, and truffle popcorn.

Post Meridiem Spirits Co is a newcomer to Texas selling five ready-to-pour cocktails: margarita, vodka gimlet, mai tai, daiquiri, and old-fashioned. This Atlanta-based product line was previously available only in the Southeast but can now be shipped to 33 states and Washington DC through home delivery in partnership with a network of third-party retailers. Packaged in 100-milliliter steel cans, the cocktails are 23 to 37 percent ABV and may be purchased online in minimum orders of eight cans for $4 each plus shipping. (Shipping is free for orders of 24 cans or more.)

Which Wich has teamed up with MTN DEW for an exclusive launch of lemonade-flavored MTN DEW VIBE at exclusively on fountain at participating Which Wich locations beginning May 31. MTN DEW VIBE combines the classic DEW taste with a twist of lemonade.

One Potato, the organic family meal delivery service, is now offering vegan menu options to families across the country through their partnership with Miyoko’s Creamery. The new offering includes three vegan versions of family favorites, and each recipe features Miyoko’s Creamery vegan cheese crafted from plant milks. These two California brands came together to offer families 3 different fresh and vegan meals per week; subscribers now will be able to pick from vegan versions of the Classic Burger and Fries; Tacos with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Slaw & Pizza with Salad. The vegan One Potato meals featuring Miyoko’s Creamery products will be available for an additional $2.50 per meal - beginning the week of May 24th.

Pepe's & Mito's in Deep Ellum will debut a mural by buzzy muralist Mariell Guzman, who is one of Pepsi's Texas Tastemakers . She did a mural for 7-Eleven in Lake Highlands, but this is her first in Deep Ellum. The unveiling is June 1, 4-6 pm.

Tommy Bahama has launched a new book called The Marlin Bar: Cocktails with Tommy Bahama, featuring 90-plus Tommy Bahama drinks and appetizers. It's available online at www.tommybahama.com and in Tommy Bahama stores for $40.

Siete Family Foods is awarding $25,000 to one Latino/Latina/Latiné-owned food purveyor or related business with an annual revenue of less than $500,000. The business must be at least 50 percent Latinx owned, and can include grocery stores, markets, restaurants, specialty shops, manufacturers, and/or packaged good producers. Apply online by June 8 at 11:59 pm.