New restaurant in Dallas' Design District revels in NOLA-style seafood

A new Cajun seafood spot is celebrating its grand opening: Called N'Awlins Seafood Sports Bar, it's a New Orleans/French Quarter-inspired restaurant and sports bar located at 1400 Hi Line Dr. #116, in the space previously occupied by Primo's.

According to a release, the concept of N'awlins Seafood Sports Bar derived from an idea that company founder and owner Blair Johnson had in 2003. The goal is to deliver Cajun flair to game days via food and Bourbon Street décor. (The release also mentions bottle service, although bottle service seems more Dallas than NOLA.)

Finally, it has come to fruition.

"We're all very excited to finally present the N'awlins vision to the Design District," Johnson says in a statement. "Once you've experienced the atmosphere, food, and service you will quickly understand why I chose this concept for my first restaurant venture. I want everyone to feel the hospitality of New Orleans when they are here."

N'awlins had its share of setbacks in the road to getting open. That included changing its location as well as COVID-19. They first opened in May, but experienced some technical hiccups before they were able to get gear.

Now at last, guests can step into a Mardi Gras wonderland, with hand-painted murals on the walls and bar tops, a Mardi Gras-themed décor, chandeliers, and 25 flat-screen TVs.

The menu was crafted by Johnson, executive chef Stefen Briley, and chef Ryheem Lumpkins, and features Crescent City classic dishes of his hometown with a large variety of options, such as:

Oysters

Jambalaya

Crawfish Etouffee

Gumbo

Beignets

crab & spinach dip

lobster mac & cheese

Creole crab cakes

blackened catfish topped with shrimp & crawfish

pan-grilled redfish topped with crab and shrimp

steak & lobster

Cajun smoked trio: turkey keg, stuffed with lobster, shrimp, & crawfish

shrimp & grits

There's a whole fried section featuring baskets and platters with wings, chicken tenders, and seafood, with hand-cut fries. There is also steamed and boiled seafood such as crab, shrimp, and crawfish.

The cocktail menu features craft cocktails such as the Bourbon Street Tea, Oak Cliff, and Highland Park Martin. Bottles are also available to purchase. The drink menu was created by N’awlins bar manager Domenique Slaughter.

Additionally, the restaurant has a dog-friendly patio seating area for guests to dine outdoors.

They'll be open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 am-11 pm; Friday-Saturday from 11 am-12 am; and Sunday 11 am-10 pm.

At the grand opening on June 19, they'll feature drink specials on draft beers, appetizers, and cocktails. It will be a celebration of women empowerment and Freedom Day/Juneteenth with live music by Unfaded and drink specials.