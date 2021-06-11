Dallas' NorthPark Center trades out one burger & fries joint for another

Famous burgers are headed for NorthPark Center: Dallas' most upscale shopping center will welcome a location of Shake Shack, the New York-based burger chain, where it will open at 8687 N. Central Expwy. #2400.

It'll open in the food court on the second floor, where it's going into the space previously occupied by Sonic Drive-in.

According to a NorthPark spokesperson, the restaurant will open in late fall.

Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 300 locations in 27 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

They're known for burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, and for championing crinkle-cut French fries which they procure frozen, even in a world where hand-cut fresh is considered better. Bold move. They also serve beer and wine.

When the chain first began expanding in 2015, they drew excited headlines like "Praise the burger gods because Dallas finally gets a Shake Shack," which is how they were received when news broke of their first DFW opening at Crescent Court.

They stole the burger crown from In-N-Out, which itself stole the burger crown from Steak & Shake.

But that fervor has already been eclipsed by newer out-of-town burger chains such as FatBurger from California now setting their sights on DFW. The burger cycle never ends.

Shake Shack has since opened nine locations around DFW including Old Town Center, Preston Royal Village, and Irving, all in fancy-ish areas such as NorthPark.

Sad about Sonic, though. Maybe the NorthPark Shack Shack should do some memorial tots.