These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Manners matter this week. Two very exclusive (and pricey) wine dinners are on the docket (know your bread plate from your neighbor’s), along with an etiquette class for children that come with a three-course lunch. A little more laid back are events later in the week — like an outdoor barbecue festival and a pie festival no sweet tooth will want to miss.

Tuesday, June 14

Caymus Vineyards Wine Dinner at Al Biernat’s North

The Al Biernat’s North location on Spring Valley Road will host a four-course dinner paired with Napa Valley favorite Caymus wines. Attendees will get to enjoy two very special Cabernet Sauvignons with the main course of maple-bourbon cured elk loin. Other menu items include smoked salmon tartare and dark chocolate flourless chocolate cake. The dinner is $250 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm with a champagne reception.

Wednesday, June 15

Famille Paquet Wine Dinner at Monarch

Mathieu Paquet from France’s Famille Paquet wines (known for its groundbreaking white wines) will be in attendance during this five-course pairing dinner. To be held at Monarch on the 49th floor of The National downtown, the dinner will feature dishes like Spanish octopus carpaccio, whole-roasted striped bass, butter poached lobster, and pan-roasted pheasant. Dinner is $250 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.

Thursday, June 16

Manners Matter Kids Class at Central Market

Children ages 7-12 will enjoy lunch during this etiquette class that will teach social and dining skills. Kids will learn how to make introductions and conversation, set the table, use correct utensils, and eat properly during the three-course meal. Class is $55 per child and will run from 10:30 am-12:30 pm at the Central Market Dallas Midway location. Note the class will also be held at the Lovers Lane location on Friday during the same time.

Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Summer in the City

Sip and shop through neighborhood venues with a glass of wine in hand. A limited-edition glass, that is. This month's featured glass is created by Mark Nelson, founding artist at Kettle Art. Reserve your glass ahead of time and you can pick it up at Discover Deep Ellum, 2650 Main St. Tickets are $15, and it runs from 6-9 pm.

Saturday, June 18

Lone Star BBQ & Music Festival

Set to take place at the Levy Event Plaza on Lake Carolyn in Las Colinas, this outdoor tasting event will feature 30 barbecue joints and seven tribute bands. Ticket pricing is a bit involved: VIP tickets ($190) grant early entry at 1 pm and barbecue sampling until 5 pm with access to a VIP bar where the first drink is free. The “BBQ and Music” ticket ($125) grants entry at 2 pm with barbecue sampling until 5 pm. General admission is $35 and grants entry at 5 pm, when all barbecue vendors will start charging. Barbecue joints include Barrel & Bones, Grandma Ella’s BBQ & Soul Food, and Crossbuck BBQ. Live music will run all day with Le Freak as the headliner at 8:30 pm.

Texas Pie Fest at Tate Farms in Rockwall

This sweet festival features pies from more than 18 vendors across not just Dallas-Fort Worth but also Texas, including Judy Pie, Sweet Lucy's Pies, Bisous Bisous, The Wild Flour, and Tiny Pies, plus many more. Dozens of other craft vendors include pickles, soaps, hot sauce, candles, salsas, popcorn, and salts. Fletcher's Corny Dogs and Easy Slider will be there, along with a DJ, contests, a pie fight, and more. It's 10 am-4 pm at Tate Farms, 12992 S FM 548 Rockwall. Tickets are $10, free for 11 and under, plus VIP ticket for $25, which gets access to shaded sitting area, indoor bathrooms, private patio, private drink station, and swag bag.