Upscale Mexican restaurant in former El Fenix in Addison closes after 4 years

In surprising news, an upscale Mexican restaurant in Addison has closed: Meso Maya, which had been open at 5280 Belt Line Rd. since 2018, has closed.

The company posted the news of the closure on Facebook, stating that the "Addison location was now permanently closed," and recommending diners visit another location.

"We appreciate your understanding and support, and look forward to welcoming you in at any of our nearby Meso Maya locations," their note said. The company did not respond to a query for further comment.

The restaurant took over what was previously an El Fenix, its sibling concept, both under the Local Favorite restaurant group umbrella, along with Taqueria La Ventana and Snuffer's.

At the time, the company stated that Meso Maya was a better fit with the surrounding businesses and other restaurants in the area. Of course, that was pre-pandemic.

Located at the intersection of Montfort, the restaurant was situated in a visible spot; but that section of Belt Line Road has seen some turnover, including the closure of the longtime Houston's in 2020. Restaurants that have opened in that area since, such as Mendocino Farms, Flower Child, and Shake Shack, have been more casual.

There are currently five Meso Maya locations, including downtown Dallas, plus Preston-Forest, Lakewood, West Plano, and Fort Worth.