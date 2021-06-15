These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

This week calls for treating Dad to a couple of his favorite things — pizza and tots. There's also a chance to shop and stroll through Deep Ellum with wine in hand, a chance to learn about Juneteenth cuisine virtually, a refreshing pool party, and a charcuterie class high in the sky. Here are the top food events this week.

Tuesday, June 15

Juneteenth Cook-along with UT Dallas

UT Dallas is holding an online Juneteenth cook-along event to celebrate one of the most important aspects of Juneteenth — the delicious food. During the online event, several volunteers will share recipes and traditions that make Juneteenth a unique celebration. Attendees can follow along on Instagram to learn how to create the dishes, as well as their significance in the African-American experience. The "2020 Juneteenth Community Cookbook" is also available to assist in creating the meal. As an added bonus, they're encouraging people to take a picture of the Juneteenth dish they make, tag UTD, and post it on their Instagram @utdallasmc using the hashtag #JuneteenthUTD21. They'll pick five random entries to send prizes.

Free tots at Dog Haus

Dog Haus is celebrating big kahunas in a special way. From June 13-19, all brick-and-mortar locations will offer free tots with the purchase of a Big Kahuna. The new LTO item was created in partnership with King’s Hawaiian’s Executive Chef, and long-time Dog Haus partner, Bert S. Agor Jr. The savory burger consists of Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, miso ranch, wild arugula, pickled jalapeños, pickled peppers, scallions, onion rings, and bang bang sauce, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Thursday, June 17

Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Welcome Back!

Shop and sip through The Shops of Deep Ellum at this evening stroll, 6-9 pm. Check in at Discover Deep Ellum, 2650 Main St., then head out for in-store events and special promotions as this popular summer shopping series celebrates its return. There's even a special wine glass designed by featured artist Corey Godfrey, which can be reserved in advance. Tickets, including the glass, are $15 online (they go up to $20 at the event).ban will showcase the versatility of his favorite ingredient: beans. He'll show how to make the perfect veggie burger, and how to use chickpea liquid to make a classic, rich chocolate mousse. Customers can register online for a virtual-only ticket OR a ticket with a cooking kit. It runs from 6-7:30 pm. Customers can select their school here.

Friday, June 18

Omni Las Colinas Hotel Summer Outdoor Party

The Omni Las Colinas Hotel has opened The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge, where they'll be serving poolside snacks and pretty fruity cocktails. To officially welcome the start of summer and pool season, Omni Las Colinas Hotel will host a Kick-Off to Summer outdoor party with cocktails, bites, games, and live music from party band Elevation from 5-9 pm. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online; they include two drink tickets and bites. Summer-inspired cocktails and food will also be available for purchase. The hotel is offering a special stay rate of $119 for the evening.

Saturday, June 19

Burger Fest at Knife Dallas

Join Knife Dallas for their Burger Fest with all-you-can-eat burgers by 44 Farms, French fries, and beer from Texas Ale Project. The festivities will take place from 3-5 pm on Knife's renovated patio where guests will enjoy Knife burgers like The Ozersky, The Pimento, and The Magic. Tickets are required and are available on Resy for $25, plus tax and fees. www.knifedallas.com 214-443-9339.

Sunday, June 20

Charcuterie In The Sky at Reunion Tower

Charcuterie boards are a hot trend in entertaining, but there's an art to building a great one. The pros from Board & Table will teach attendees of this class about charcuterie and give tips and tricks to creating them at home. The class takes place 5-6:30 pm at Reunion Tower, high in the sky with 360-degree views. Wine and beverages will be available for purchase, and each guest will take home a charcuterie board to enjoy. Tickets, $60, are available here.

Monday, June 21

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Summer Celebration

Deep Ellum ice cream shop kicks off summer by offering free scoops and special summer swag at their first day of summer celebration on June 21 from 7-11 pm. It's one scoop per customer and they won't divulge what the swag is, other than to say it's a surprise.