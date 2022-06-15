Chicago falafel king Naf Naf Grill makes Texas debut in Dallas market

Great middle Eastern food is coming to Texas via the Windy City: Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, a small Middle Eastern restaurant chain based in Chicago is making its Texas debut with three locations in the Dallas area, beginning with Frisco at 1525 US 380, in a new center between Preston and Coit roads, which is slated to open in early July.

According to a release, that will be followed by locations in McKinney and Las Colinas. Much much Naf Naf coming to town.

Naf Naf is doing its best to make Middle Eastern mainstream across the U.S., with dishes derived from Old World recipes served in a welcoming atmosphere. Signature dishes include:

chicken shawarma roasted on a vertical spit

falafel, made with chickpea, jalapeno, and onion, crispy outside and tender inside

pita baked in-restaurant throughout the day

Entrées options include a stuffed pita sandwich or a bowl, which can be customized with choices ranging from basmati rice, couscous, salad greens, hummus, and baba ghanoush, plus chicken, falafel, middle Eastern steak, or crispy chicken schnitzel.

Toppings include sumac onions, purple cabbage, pickles, and tomato-cucumber salad.

Bringing Naf Naf Grill to Texas is Amirali Didarali, a successful entrepreneur and self-professed foodie, plus operating partner Aamir Rajan, a Chipotle veteran and seasoned operator who is from Chicago.

"I fell in love with Naf in Chicago and saw how much potential the brand has, so I wanted to bring its fresh and flavorful food to Texas," Rajan says. "Dallas-Fort Worth is a hub for great restaurants, but Naf offers a culinary experience unlike any other, which will make it a standout brand in Frisco."

Naf currently has 33 locations. Frisco will mark the first in Texas and the 35th systemwide.