Pub experience returns to Dallas' Mockingbird Station via The Londoner

All is right in the pub world again with the heroic return of a pub concept, opening in Dallas' Mockingbird Station.

The Londoner, the Dallas-based British pub, will open a new location at 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln. #250, AKA the space previously occupied by longtime Mockingbird Station staple Trinity Hall Pub, which closed in 2021.

Operations manager Charlotte Tate confirmed that the pub is opening, with an opening targeted for the fall.

"Yes, we are opening a Londoner in that location - our goal for an opening date, pending any permitting delays, is September," Tate says.

The market for a pub in that space was clearly established: Trinity Hall had been there for 20 years, and it was only because the lease had come to an end that Trinity Hall owner Marius Donnelly decided to leave. (He's currently consulting for Gillespie Tavern in Richardson.)

The Londoner was founded by London native Barry Tate, who began his hospitality career in London with a crepe and wine bar, before coming to the U.S. and opening his first Londoner in 1990. Over the years, he's opened locations in Frisco, Allen, Uptown, Greenville Avenue, and even Baton Rouge, Louisiana; there are currently locations in Colleyville and Addison.

The menu has classics like fish & chips but in recent years has added what Charlotte calls "more upmarket" entrees as well as introducing a seasonal menu.

They generally have about two dozen beers on tap, as well as cocktails with new items such as a Frozen Irish Coffee. You can enjoy a Boddington's on tap, an old-fashioned, or a flight around Scotland.

With The Londoner, you can always count on proper pub atmosphere with dark wood beams, art, and mirrors, sometimes imported from the U.K. The space at Mockingbird Station comes equipped with the current top asset: a huge outdoor patio space.

Amenities include darts, games, and numerous HD TVs for what many pub fans love: catching their favorite match, be it soccer, rugby, or cricket, or other international sports games which fans of sports enjoy following.