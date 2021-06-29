New dinner service by Dallas chef lets you snoop inside fancy high-rises

A Dallas chef who once competed on Fox's MasterChef has launched one of your more unusual dining concepts, although post-pandemic it's hard to know what usual is.

The chef is Chef Rami Rassas, nicknamed "Rami Raw," and according to a release, he's hosting a monthly private dining experience that takes place in an unexpected location: luxury residential spaces.

Rather than serving dinner in a traditional restaurant, he's partnered with Dallas real estate agencies to use luxury penthouses, condos, and other estates as the venue/backdrop for each event, creating a win-win proposition that simultaneously promotes the residential spaces.

Called Elev8 Dining Experience, it's a venture between Rassas and his partner Harrison Hall, who scouts the locations, selecting venues that present the ideal background.

Elev8 also partners with local DJs, designers, breweries, distilleries, and artists to promote their services and products, too, resulting in a one-of-a-kind shilly showcase.

Each event consists of a private chef's table-style of fine-dining, featuring a five-course menu with wine and alcohol pairings, designed and executed by Rassas. Tickets start at $250 and can be purchased at www.RamiRaw.com.

Rassas says in a statement that the best relationships are built sitting around the dining table. "With Elev8, we are aiming to not only create memorable nights of delicious, unforgettable food, but also we also want to create a night of connection and conversation," he says.

Rassas grew up around food, cooking with his grandmother in Jerusalem, where his family is from, and in the industry with his mother, an entrepreneur and restaurateur. His family owned delis, grocery stores, and Leonardo's, an Italian restaurant in Frisco for several years, where Rami worked his way up from busboy to executive chef.

He was also part of the opening team at Scotch & Sausage, a short-lived restaurant on Oak Lawn Avenue that served scotch and sausages.

He has a bachelors in theater and was working at a Maserati dealership when he auditioned for MasterChef and was a contestant in season 3, where he placed 19th out of 100 contestants. In 2020, he began creating and selling custom gourmet meal plans, which he still offers, along with private dinners and cooking lessons.