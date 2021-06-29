Central Market at Preston Royal Dallas reopens with bells & whistles

As promised, Central Market Preston Royal will reopen its doors. The date: Wednesday June 30, following a 20-month rebuilding and restoration to repair the damage from the tornados that swept through North Dallas on October 20, 2019.

It's good news not only for supermarket shoppers, but is also a milestone for the rebirth of the beloved Preston Royal shopping center.

Stephen Butt, president, Central Market/H-E-B Division, says in a statement that Central Market and the entire Preston Royal community stepped up.

"The silver lining here is that our Preston Royal store is stronger and better, and we are ready to welcome back our loyal customers to provide them the service and shopping experience they deserve," Butt says.

The rebuild gave them the opportunity to incorporate new features inside and outside the store, including the addition Curbside pickup, which allows customers to order online and pick up from 10 Curbside spots located on the south side of the store.

The Café area was expanded and now has an additional seating area on the renovated mezzanine level.

The original triptych, by artist Cindy Holt, which depicts the beauty of the surrounding neighborhoods, was also re-installed.

Other new features include:

self-checkout registers

larger produce, seafood, and floral departments

expanded grocery, cheese, and wine selections

larger sandwich bar

new/improved coffee bar

They also manage to keep the building's unique mid-century architecture, including arched windows and a curved roof facade that were original to the structure.

Many of the approximately 130 employees will return for the reopening.

Central Market was able to begin the restoration immediately, but most of the surrounding buildings had to be leveled due to structural damage.

To mark the reopening of the store, Central Market is making a $20,000 gift to Preston Hollow Elementary School and a $20,000 gift to St. Mark’s School of Texas, which is adjacent to Central Market.

Previous Central Market donations include a $1 million gift to the Dallas Education Foundation for the direct benefit of Dallas ISD to assist in the rebuilding process; 50 new trees to the neighborhood; and $50,000 to the Dallas Education Foundation to use toward rebuilding libraries in three schools damaged in the storms.