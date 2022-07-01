Texas gymnastics hero Simone Biles lands iconic cereal box cover

Gymnastics' Greatest of All Time can now add cereal box cover model to her already gravity-defying resume. Simone Biles is gracing the cover of Wheaties boxes as part of the brand’s Century Collection series.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist announced on social media that she’s joining a “very unique club.” Biles told her fans in a video that she’s joining fellow sports icons Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan on the "Century Collection" boxes.

“Growing up, I looked up to Dominique Dawes and Serena Williams,” Biles told her 6.8 million Instagram followers, citing the pioneering Olympic gymnast known as “Awesome Dawesome” and fellow Black sports superstar and tennis champion.

Wheaties, in turn, called Biles a “true champion” and “legend” and informed fans that the boxes will be available nationwide later this month.

GUYS LOOOOOOK 🧡🧡🧡🧡 @wheaties My younger self is screaming!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cIgNq1fbw2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 15, 2022

The Houston-area hero pointed out that Wheaties has always spotlighted athletes who “go above and beyond their sports and also give back to the world.” Longtime gymnastics fans will remember that another famous Texas gymnast, Mary Lou Retton, appeared on a Wheaties box after becoming the first American female gymnast to win the Olympic individual all-around gold medal, at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Biles is a smart choice, as evidenced by her globally scrutinized, self-imposed break during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which raised awareness on the importance of mental health care, and her public crusade against convicted predator Larry Nassar — which shed light on the plight of victims everywhere.

“It’s always important to see someone who looks like you succeeding, and to share the title of Wheaties Champion with them means the world to me,” Biles said in the video.

And succeed she has. After winning a record seventh U.S. national championship in Fort Worth in June 2021, the most decorated gymnast in history earned a bronze medal despite her Summer Olympics struggle with "the twisties" and headlined a "Gold Over America Tour" with her Olympic teammates.

She now is engaged and has been living her best life, if her social posts are any indicator. She also launched a clothing line with athleisure band Athleta.

This isn’t Biles first cover appearance; she was recently named Time Magazine’s Athlete of the Year.