Texas gymnastics icon Simone Biles gets engaged to Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens

Texan Simone Biles, known throughout the world as the GOAT, history’s top gymnast, a passionate defender of women, and champion of mental health, now has a new title: fiancée.

Biles and her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, announced their engagement on February 15 on dual Instagram posts. He apparently popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles exclaimed to her partner. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Owens shared on his IG: “Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” and to his future wife: “ready for forever with you.” Kudos to Owens, as it was clearly a surprise proposal: “she really had no clue what was coming,” he noted on IG.

Photos of the couple show Owens in a suit on bended knee, while a gleeful Biles, decked out in a black dress, beams at the ring. She then jumps into his arms in a picturesque gazebo. The couple also share a kiss, holding champagne glasses, and a video reveals the dazzling ring. Biles and Owens had been vacationing in Las Vegas.

TMZ reports that celebrity jeweler Zo Frost made the ring, and that Owens handpicked the diamond. "He wanted to add a special touch to the ring by adding a halo around the oval diamond," Zo Frost told TMZ. "The center stone is a 3 carat oval diamond with F color and VVS2 clarity."

Biles and Owens have been inseparable and supportive of each others’ athletic endeavors since they started dating two years ago and became a Texas sports power couple.