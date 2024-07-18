Weekend Event Planner
These are the 12 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend around Dallas can be broken down by day, with each dominated by a single subject. Theater kicks of the week on Thursday with a local production and a national tour of two well-known musicals. Friday follows with two comedians, while Saturday and Sunday feature five separate concerts. Other choices include a celebration of the moon landing, a one-day-only theater production, and the close of a big art exhibition.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, July 18
WaterTower Theatre presents Mary Poppins
Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is a delight for both grown-ups and children. The production is a mixture of an irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft with flying effects by ZFX. It will run through July 28 at WaterTower Theatre in Addison.
Broadway at the Center presents Shrek the Musical
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Everyone's favorite ogre is back in the stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film. The production will have four performances through Saturday at Winspear Opera House.
Friday, July 19
Dallas Comedy Club presents Brooks Wheelan
Comedian Brooks Wheelan has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live, appeared on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Myers, APBio, HBO’s Girls, Comedy Central’s The Half Hour,@Midnight, Adam Devine’s House Party, MTV’s Ridiculousness, TBS’ Conan, and other junk he’s less proud of. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Dallas Comedy Club.
Improv Addison presents Frank Caliendo
From his many appearances on late night shows to his weekly picks segment on the FOX NFL pregame show, comedian/actor/impressionist Frank Caliendo can be seen all over television. He's known for his impressions of John Madden, Jon Gruden, Al Pacino, and many others. He'll perform four times through Saturday at Improv Addison.
Saturday, July 20
Frontiers of Flight Museum presents Moon Day
In celebration of the 55th Anniversary of National Moon Day, the Frontiers of Flight Museum will host its 16th Annual Moon Day event. It will be a day of space exploration featuring interactive activities, one-of-a-kind exhibits, and space-themed presentations. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the exhibition "Legends of Space Innovation: David Clark Company,” which will feature two rare prototype space suits and headsets designed and manufactured by the David Clark Company.
1989 Dreams Productions presents Black Boys Cry
The theater production Black Boys Cry journeys through the lives of seven black men who don't necessarily experience black boy joy but have a strong commitment to get there. Whether it's healing from childhood trauma, addiction, abandonment, sex, and sexuality, these men bond on brotherhood and strength through laughter, spirituality, and life. There will be two performances on Saturday at Bishop Arts Theatre Center.
Fuerza Regida in concert
The regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida started out as a cover band less than a decade ago, but they soon got good enough to put out their own music. They have been a force in the genre since the release of their debut album in 2019, scoring five No. 1 albums on Billboard's Regional Mexican Albums chart. They'll play back-to-back nights, Friday and Saturday, at Dos Equis Pavilion in support of their new album, Pero No Te Enamores.
Peso Pluma in concert
Nearby at American Airlines Center on the same night will be one-time Fuerza Regida collaborator Peso Pluma. The Mexican singer didn't get much traction with his first two albums in 2020 and 2021, but he exploded with his next two albums, reaching No. 1 on both the Billboard Regional Mexican and Latin charts, and the top 5 on the overall Billboard 200 charts. He'll perform in support of his recently-released fourth album, Éxodo.
Tate McRae in concert
Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae has been aiming for stardom from an early age, appearing on So You Think You Can Dance at the age of 13. But when she scored a viral hit song, "One Day," in 2017, she pivoted to music full time and hasn't looked back since. Her first two albums in 2022 and 2023 have both sold well, with her sophomore album, Think Later, making it to No. 4 on the Billboard 200. She'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Sunday, July 21
Dallas Museum of Art presents "He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject" closing day
Sunday will be the final day to view "He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject" at the Dallas Museum of Art. The exhibition features women artists from the 1970s to today in questioning the myth of the sole male genius. The artists featured in the exhibition strategically appropriate the contributions of male artists to create space for new, more inclusive narratives.
The Beach Boys in concert
Few bands are more synonymous with the 1960s than The Beach Boys. Sunny pop songs like "Barbara Ann" and "Surfin' USA" hid the fact that they could get pretty deep with their music, as evidenced by the now-legendary album Pet Sounds. Due to age and other factors, the touring version of the band only features two longtime members, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, but that inimitable Beach Boys feeling will be in the air when they play at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
The Kid Laroi in concert
After contracting COVID, Australian rapper/singer The Kid Laroi had to postpone his concert at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory back in June. He has used social media, including TikTok, to gain notice of his music for years, breaking out in 2020 with hits like "So Done," "Without You" with Miley Cyrus, and "Stay" with Justin Bieber. He finally put out his debut album, The First Time, in 2023.