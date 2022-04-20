Texas gymnastics hero Simone Biles unveils new clothing line full of girl power

One of the biggest sports superstars on the planet has unveiled a new clothing line aimed at nurturing future stars: Simone Biles' new collaboration with sportswear brand Athleta, called Athleta Girls x Simone Biles, was released April 19.

Biles, 25, the most decorated gymnast in history, announced the launch on social media. “It’s finally happening,” Biles posted on Instagram, informing her 6.9 million followers that the limited-edition line was available. She co-created the series, which shoppers can add to their carts here.

The line consists of stylish athleisure aimed at girls aged 6 to 12, with streamlined tees, hooded sweatshirts, reversible vests, and more, plus bike shorts and Capri pants and outerwear and accessories. The vivid items are designed with a spring and summer vibe.

But more than simply creating a perfect fit for an active life, the Biles/Athleta line aims to boost girls’ self confidence. Each article of clothing comes with a hidden message from the GOAT herself.

Biles noted to People that these hidden passages are “little love notes” that she tells herself each day, such as “you can do it,” “the floor is yours,” and “no dream is too small or too big.”

“I think [the messages] should be a daily reminder so if [wearers] ever feel down or are feeling like they can't do something,” she added, “they just look in whatever piece of clothing they’re wearing and they find that love note.”

The new collection comes on the heels of a whirlwind year that included a touring gymnastics show (presented by Athleta) and getting engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

Recently, Biles hinted at a competitive gymnastics comeback, teasing to The Today Show, “I might push it a little bit more to see.”