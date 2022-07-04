Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 bars with new happy hours for July

With the 4th of July holiday here, and heat for days, the need is great for a refreshing cocktail, and finding one at happy hour prices is the cherry on the sundae. These bars are here to help with valuable cost savings on your cocktails and snacks.

Here are five happy hours for July:

Electric Shuffle

Shuffleboard spot in Deep Ellum has a newly launched happy hour featuring $7 cocktails including Spicy Lucy with jalapeno-infused tequila, cucumber, agave, lime, orange liqueur, and tajin; the Bold Fashioned bourbon with rosemary-infused demerara syrup and bitters; and the Espresso Martini with vanilla-infused vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and salted caramel. They've also added two new cocktails: a Frozen Watermelon Margarita with Watermelon and lime, and a Frozen Aperol Spritz with Aperol, Sparkling Rosé, and Soda. Hours: Monday-Friday 3-6 pm.

Fuel City

If "cheap drinks" are your driver, you can't beat the offer at this location of Fuel City, the locally-famous chain of mega gas stations outfitted with in-house taquerias, whose location at 10025 Harry Hines Blvd. (and that location only) is featuring what they are calling frozen daiquiris, but which consist of frozen mangonadas, featuring mango sorbet with tajín and chamoy, spiked with alcohol. What kind of alcohol, they do not say, but at a price of only $1, it seems in poor form to even ask. Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays all day.

La Stella Cucina Verace

Italian restaurant in Dallas' Arts District has launched a special patio-friendly weekday happy hour starring Starlino Rosé, an aperitivo that hails from Turin featuring citrus flavors such as Italian pink grapefruit, lemon, and orange with botanicals such as elderflower, Italian strawberries, raspberries, and coriander. There's a Starlino Spritz, plus bellinis in three flavors: mango, passion fruit, and white peach, as well as red and white wine, all $10. A small menu includes foccaccia bites, salumi & fromaggio, and frittura mista. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 5-7 pm in the bar, and 5-10 pm on the patio.

Taco Cabana

Any dedicated happy hour/cheap drink disciple is already more than familiar with Taco Cabana, home of the cheap frozen margarita, with their classic flavors being Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Mangonada, and Strawberry/Mango. For July, there are two special quintessentially-summer flavors: Cherry and Watermelon, available at all Texas locations for $4 through July 31. Hours: 6 am-9 pm daily.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant

Restaurant at Legacy West in Plano is hosting the "Summer of Gin" through the end of July, with a special menu of gin cocktails, including the Tommy G & T made with Tommy Bahama Island Gin; Strawberry Fields of Summer with gin, lemon, soda, strawberries & basil; Ambrosia Fizz with Hendricks Orbium, St Germain, Prosecco, and Aperol; and Hendrick's Tea with Hendrick’s Gin, strawberry puree, lime juice, black tea syrup, and ginger beer. They also host happy hour every day. Hours: 2-5 pm daily.