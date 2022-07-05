Restaurant from Mexico City with atypical attitude arrives in downtown Dallas

A restaurant from in Mexico City has made its U.S. debut in Dallas: Called Atiìpico, it's a small, unique independently-owned chain with two locations that has opened a third at the Union Dallas building near downtown, at 2300 N. Field St.

Spanish for "atypical," Atiìpico was founded by owner Claudia de Murga in 2014 or maybe 2018 with a goal to combine Italian hospitality, Neapolitan-style pizza, and Black Angus beef. According to a release, the concept and menu were inspired by her six daughters, with dishes created to reflect each of their personal preferences.

"After struggling with the different tastes of my six daughters, I decided to create a restaurant to satisfy different lifestyles," she says.

That means an ever-changing menu including bowls, salads, and entrees, catering to a variety of dietary preferences, plus juice, coffee, wine, and cocktails.

The Dallas location will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with the following staples:

The star at breakfast is the Atiìpico Bowl, made with pitaya, also known as dragon fruit, plus mango, strawberry, almond milk, honey, granola, banana, and blueberry.

The lunch feature is the Dr. Burger, a sirloin stuffed with cream cheese, cheese fondue, arugula, and dried tomato on a bun, served with truffle potatoes.

The dinner pick is the Asturias Fettuccine, with a three-cheese blend of Roquefort, gouda, and parmesan served on artisan bread.

Cocktails include a twist on a mule made with Stolichnaya, mango, habanero, and ginger beer; and a creation called Ya Maika with bourbon, jicama, chocolate, and lemon.

Non-alcoholic drinks include cold press shots for detox, immunity, and other wellness purposes.

Some restaurants and businesses have experienced delays with the city of Dallas during and after the pandemic, but that has not been the case for Atiìpico, although de Murga says she's still working through supply chain issues.

"The menu reflects the original from Mexico City, but the most challenging aspect has been finding the same products and suppliers for our Dallas location," she says.

She's a big fan of Dallas, feeling that it offered immense opportunity. "I saw the market growth continuing to increase while embracing new concepts," she says.

She also loves her location, which mirrors the kinds of areas where her restaurants reside in Mexico City.

"The neighborhood around The Union is surrounded by a lot of diversity," she says. "The atmosphere also had to feel right and once I stepped into the space, I fell in love."