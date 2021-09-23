2 new restaurants doing bowls and Mediterranean join Union Dallas team

Two new restaurants have joined the roster at The Union Dallas, the building at 2301 N. Akard St., including healthy bowls and a Mediterranean-ish place.

One is already open, the other is coming soon:

Rush Bowls, the concept with all-natural food bowls made with healthy ingredients, opened in The Union Dallas in August. It's in a 1,000-square-foot space in the lobby of The Union office tower where it serves bowls with fruits, vegetables, granola, and your choice of toppers.

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 by Andrew Pudalov, who escaped the New York financial scene to birth Rush in Boulder, Colorado, with fruit, granola, honey, protein, vitamins, and other nutritious ingredients.

Atipico is a new restaurant that'll open in November. The release says that it adapts to different lifestyles with a menu of creative dishes that is constantly evolving. It'll take the 5,130-square-foot space formerly occupied by Kotta Sushi, putting forth what they say is a unique menu that reinterprets international food while satisfying different dietary preferences.

That sounds Mediterranean-ish. Maybe pasta with rice flour instead of wheat? Just a guess. They have a dish on their Facebook page called Asturias Fettucini that looks tempting.

The release says that Atipico will be an edgy, social, and dynamic brand that is pragmatic and adaptable to different styles, preferences, and personalities, with a menu in constant evolution, but accommodating traditional, keto, and gluten-free appetites, among others. Not a lot of info about the food, but they have a motto: "Be original + Stay Different."

Founder and Chief Atypical Officer — clever! — is Claudia de Murga, who says in a statement that the vibrant area, walking distance to the American Airlines Center, museums, and galleries "makes a great first location for Atipico in Texas where we expect to delight our customers with creative dishes and cocktails."

Other dining options already open include a Tom Thumb store, plus The Henry, North Italia, TacoLingo, Creamistry, and Royal 38. Situated at Field Street and Cedar Springs Road, the Union Dallas also includes a 31-story residential tower with 309 apartments, and a 22-story office tower.

"At The Union Dallas, we are dedicated to creating an approachable lifestyle center with retailers that reflect the demands of the local market," says Scott Rehorn, managing partner at RED Development. "RED Development consistently works with national and local retailers and we're excited to welcome these brands onto our property."