New restaurant-bar rolls out pretty tableside cocktails at Union Dallas

A veteran Dallas bar team is rolling out an ambitious new concept. Called Royal 38, it's a restaurant and bar from the founders of Hide, and will open at The Union Dallas, the mixed-use project at Field Street and Cedar Springs Road.

According to a release, Royal 38 will open November 18. The actual street address is 2301 N. Akard St., in the same area as The Henry, TacoLingo, North Italia, and more.

Hide is the bar that opened in Deep Ellum in 2018, and has earned accolades for its creative cocktails and upscale comfort food, including a nomination for co-owner/bartender Scott Jenkins for Best Bartender in CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards in 2019.

Royal 38 will feature the following trademarks from the team at Hide:

extensive menu they anticipate will be crowd-pleasing

eclectic wine list

one-of-a-kind cocktails

They'll be open lunch and dinner with a menu includes bar snacks, starters, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts.

Starters include Lobster Corn Fritters with white corn meal, corn, pepper, and remoulade sauce.

There's a Vegan Grain Bowl with champagne vinaigrette, farro, sugar snap peas, radish, Brussels sprouts, roasted yams, grilled portobellos, little gems, and pepitas.

The Royal Double Smash Burger Frites comes topped with American cheese, bacon, and sweet hot pickle chips.

Chicken Schnitzel has spaetzle and a hot sauce beurre blanc.

They'll also do a weekend brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-4 pm, with dishes that include:

Huevos Rancheros

Lobster Benedict with potato cake, poached eggs, lemon hollandaise, and fried capers

Stuffed French Toast with brioche, vanilla cream anglaise, bananas foster syrup, and berries

A variety of Mimosas and Royal 38 signature brunch cocktails

Jenkins, who is the beverage director, composed the wine list and cocktails, which are categorized by taste profile, from "Spirited and Brave" to "Comforting and Refreshing". One creatiion called The Fistful of Pansies is a spice gin blend that includes pear brandy and Fino sherry. The Frisky Spritz is a low-ABV cocktail made with Brut Cava.

But the real news here is that, in addition to classic cocktails, they'll offer tableside cocktail cart service upon request. This personalized experience lets guests be ringside as their cocktail is prepared.

The space has 4,000 square feet, with two levels, offering dining and a full bar on both levels, as well as an outdoor patio with ample socially distanced room.

Additional steps to ensure the health and safety of guests include social distancing, virus suppression using UV light devices in the AC system, daily wellness checks and mask requirements for staff, and contactless or one-time use menus.