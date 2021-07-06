Dallas toast expert expands empire with toasty new restaurant in Plano

There's toast headed for Plano: Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, the café-coffeehouse-bar that specializes in the buzzy toast trend, is opening a location at The Shops at Legacy North.

The address is 7401 Lone Star Dr., #B100, IE the former Café Intermezzo space, which sadly closed during the pandemic.

Toasted owner/founder Bob Sinnott is optimistic he can open in the fall, since the space won't require a major renovation.

"The footprint and floor plan were perfect for Toasted, and you can’t beat the location," he says.

Toasted debuted in 2016 with its first location in East Dallas at 5420 Ross Ave. at the intersection of Greenville Avenue; a second location opened in Crockett Row at West 7th in Fort Worth in 2019.

The menu includes gourmet toasts, specialty sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts; plus coffees, teas, and smoothies; craft beer and wine; and cocktails, including their new coffee-infused concoctions.

They're open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and host a popular weekend brunch.

One other item of note: They recently added kava tea, already a hot item in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Florida, and Austin, but a rare offering at restaurants around Dallas.

Kava is a small shrub grown in Pacific islands, and has been called "a prescription-free alternative to Xanax" for its reputed beneficial effect on the psyche.

Pacific Islanders used kava in social rituals, religious ceremonies, and for medicinal purposes. The root and stump of the plant are ground down and made into a non-alcoholic beverage whose active ingredients are said to have positive effects both psychological and physiological, including relaxation, reduced anxiety, improved sleep, and mild euphoria.

The tea is already being served at the Dallas and Fort Worth locations and will be on the menu in Plano when it opens.