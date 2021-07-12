These are the 7 best food and drinks events in Dallas this week

Bastille Day — the French National Day commemorating the storming of the Bastille in 1789 — falls on Wednesday this week, and Dallas is here for it. Many restaurants are celebrating with French-inspired dishes, drinks, live music, and in one district, a street party. There’s also a beer and wine pairing, specials for National Daiquiri Day, and a “yappy hour” where the pups are invited, too.

Wednesday, July 14

Bastille Day at Mercat Bistro

The Parisian-inspired eatery in the Harwood District will celebrate the French holiday with a dessert special and festive drink. Stop by for berry pound cake ($10), made with mixed berries to represent the colors of the French flag, and sparkling peach lemonade ($12), poured with brut, fresh peach puree, peach vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch, 7 am-2:30 pm, and dinner, 4-9 pm.

Bastille Day at The Adolphus Hotel

Celebrate the French holiday with classic high tea in The French Room of the downtown hotel. The menu includes three courses, including tea sandwiches, scones, and French pastries served with loose leaf teas, and live musicians will serenade. Feeling luxe? Choose the option to add Champagne and caviar. Tea is served between 11 am and 2 pm Wednesday-Sunday, and reservations are required.

Bastille on Bishop

The annual festival in the heart of the Bishop Arts District celebrates the French holiday with wine, food, and even a little dancing in the street. General admission is $25 and includes a branded wine glass and two tokens redeemable for beer or wine. Or splurge on Cabaret & Cocktails at House of Dirt. The $100 ticket gets the wine glass and two tokens, but also grants admission to House of Dirt for a cocktail competition. Event-goers receive a wristband good for 12 cocktail samples, light bites, and a cabaret-style variety show. Bastille on Bishop will run from 5 to 10 pm.

Yappy Hour at Hall Arts Hotel

Furry friends are welcome to this outdoor happy hour planned especially for dogs and their people. Located in the Urban Garden of the sleek downtown hotel, the event will feature live music and pet portraits by Gonzo Tails. The $30 ticket includes two cocktails, light bites, and complimentary valet parking; plus 10 percent will be donated to SPCA of Texas. Yappy hour runs from 5 to 7 pm.

Thursday, July 15

Tour de France: An Evening at The French Room

No bike required for this Tour de France. Tour the wine regions of Loire, Burgundy, and Rhone via a tasting inside The French Room of The Adolphus Hotel that will highlight the best of French wine. The $68 ticket price (plus tax and fees) includes six wines, a charcuterie station, passed canapes, and live music. The event will run from 6:30-8:30 pm.

Sunday, July 18

Two Penny Beer and Wineshark Food and Beverage Pairings at Reunion Tower

As part of Reunion Tower's Summer Sunday Sipping Series, this week’s educational tasting event covers pairing food with both beer and wine. Guests will receive three small plates, each served with one complementary wine and one beer. A cicerone and sommelier will talk through the selections. Tickets are $75, and the event will run from 5 to 7 pm.

Monday, July 19

Daqs and Dogs at The Exchange Hall

The Exchange Hall is hosting a sweet celebration for National Daiquiri Day. Double Tap, the downstairs bar, will feature the HuiHui Daiquiri made with rum, lime, and sugar; the frozen Liliko’l Daiquiri made with rum, passionfruit, and a black sugar rim; and the Boozy Dole Whip soft serve topped with aged rum and pineapple compote. All cocktails will be $7. Bobber’s Burgers & Whips will feature the Rum Dog hot dog, made with Luscher’s Red Hots and fresh pineapple salsa. The specials will be available 5-7 pm.