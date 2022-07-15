Kroger offers takeout delivery with food from 8 Dallas restaurants

Dallas has a new option for meals on the go or delivered to your door: Called Kitchen United MIX, it's from a California-based company that provides a platform for local restaurants to do takeout and delivery meals, and it's now open inside the Kroger supermarket at 5665 E. Mockingbird Ln.

Customers can order online for pickup or delivery from independently operated, national, and local restaurant brands.

Located inside the store, the concept is like a virtual food court. You can mix and match items from various restaurants, and the big thing is that you can put it all on one receipt.

Options include:

Dog Haus

Curry Up Now

Monkey King Noodle Company

Celebrity Chef David Chang's Fuku

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Carl’s Jr.

Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos

The Impossible Shop

Kitchen United MIX currently operates 14 to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, Santa Monica, Austin, Houston, Scottsdale, New York, and Chicago. They have four locations in Texas, including Frisco which opened last month.

In a statement, Kitchen United Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano calls it the first state-of-the-art grocery installation in the Dallas area.

"We recently debuted our supermarket concept, and guests have been incredibly impressed with the convenience and variety Kitchen United MIX provides," he says.

Kroger Dallas Division president Keith Shoemaker says they're always looking for new and unique ways to help customers answer the question, "What's for dinner tonight?"

"The collaboration with Kitchen United is special because customers' restaurant-quality meal will be crafted while they're shopping for the fresh food and pantry staples their families need," Shoemaker says.

You can order three ways:

on-site digital kiosks

online at KitchenUnited.com

through the Kitchen United MIX App

You can also order through various third-party delivery platforms, but if you want to take advantage of their multi-restaurant ordering option, you need to go through the Kitchen United MIX ordering platform.