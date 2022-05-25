New delivery and takeout kitchen from California debuts in Dallas

A new ghost kitchen company from California that provides professional kitchen space to restaurants for the preparation of delivery-only meals is opening in Dallas-Fort Worth with three locations: Called Kitchen United MIX, it's a takeout-delivery setup that allows customers to order online for pickup or delivery from 10-plus independently operated, national, and local restaurant brands, all on one receipt.

According to a release, Kitchen United MIX will open three DFW locations:

Frisco will be a free-standing facility at 9506 TX-121, with a customer-friendly pickup center, onsite ordering, and available seating options.

will be a free-standing facility at 9506 TX-121, with a customer-friendly pickup center, onsite ordering, and available seating options. Plano will be a free-standing facility at 1941 Preston Rd. #1030.

will be a free-standing facility at 1941 Preston Rd. #1030. Dallas will be a "store within a store" located at the Kroger supermarket by Mockingbird Station at 5665 E. Mockingbird Ln., allowing diners to shop for groceries while having fresh meals prepared for takeout on the spot.

Kroger and Kitchen United entered into a partnership in 2021 to provide Kroger customers with a convenient option for takeout. Their first location was in California, and the second opened in Houston in February 2022.

The Frisco Kitchen United opens on May 25, with the following restaurants:

Capriotti's

Fuddruckers

Wing Zone

Grimaldi’s

Monkey King Noodle Company

The restaurants for Plano and Dallas are not yet listed; those locations will open in the coming weeks.

"We’re proud to grow our presence in the Lone Star State and open our first two DFW locations," says Kitchen United Chief Business Officer Atul Sood. "Kitchen United MIX provides a takeout and delivery experience unlike any other, and we can’t wait to start serving the Frisco and Dallas communities in the upcoming weeks!"

At both locations, online ordering is available at KitchenUnited.com. Guests can MIX and match items from multiple restaurants on one simple bill, making it convenient to enjoy variety without having to compromise or argue over the bill.

Guests can also order from the restaurants housed in either Kitchen United MIX through various third-party delivery platforms, but multi-restaurant ordering is only available through the Kitchen United MIX platform.

The DFW debut will follow Kitchen United MIX locations in Austin and Houston. Kitchen United MIX currently operates 14 to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, Santa Monica, Austin, Houston, Scottsdale, New York, and Chicago, with more locations in the works.