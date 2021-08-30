A toast to the top Texas restaurants and bars crowned at Tastemakers 2021

Each year, CultureMap celebrates Texas' culinary stars with our Tastemaker Awards program. This year felt especially celebratory, as we honored the resilience and ingenuity of restaurants, bars, chefs, and bartenders from across the state with the return of our in-person events held throughout the summer.

Our 2021 Tastemakers tour kicked off in Houston on July 22 with a full house of guests and nominees gathering for food, drink, and a lively awards ceremony emceed by Houston legend Bun B. We then traveled to Austin on August 5, where we honored our Austin and San Antonio nominees and unveiled the winners in an awards program featuring Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League. On August 19, we wrapped things up with a delicious night in Dallas, celebrating Dallas-Fort Worth's top culinary talent and welcoming comedian CJ Starr as emcee of the evening.

Guests dined on specialty bites prepared by participating nominees and enjoyed a variety of cocktails and other sips perfectly suited for a summer celebration. But the stars of the show — and the heart of the program — were our nominees and winners.

Our 2021 nominees were selected by local panels of industry experts, including past Tastemaker winners. The panels then determined winners in each category, except for Best New Restaurant, which was determined by readers in our popular online tournament, and the Hero Award in Dallas and Fort Worth, which was determined by our editors.

Join us in raising a final toast to the 2021 Tastemaker Awards winners, listed below. And watch the video above for highlights from all of our 2021 events.

Dallas

Restaurant of the Year: José

Chef of the Year: Matt Balke, Encina

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Carol Nguyen, Ngon Vietnamese

Best New Restaurant: Monarch

Best Ghost Kitchen: TLC Vegan Kitchen

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Edoko Omakase

Pastry Chef of the Year: Corey Thomson, Fearing's

Bar of the Year: Cosmo's

Bartender of the Year: Liz Mitchell, Thunderbird Station

Wine Program of the Year: Veritas Wine Room

Hero Award: Meaders Ozarow

Fort Worth

Restaurant of the Year: Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar

Chef of the Year: Felipe Armenta, Tavern, Towne Grill, Maria's

Best New Restaurant: La Onda

Bar of the Year: Tulips

Hero Award: Jon Bonnell

Houston

​​Restaurant of the Year: Nobie’s

Chef of the Year: Kaitlin Steets, Littlefoot/Theodore Rex

Rising Star Chef of the Year: AJ Ede, Brasil

Best New Restaurant: Xin Chào

Best Pop-up/Startup: Josh Deleon, Underground Creamery

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Candente

Pastry Chef of the Year: Drew Gimma, Bread Man Baking Co.

Bar of the Year: Heights Bier Garten

Bartender of the Year: Alphonso Quiñones, Tiny Champions

Wine Program of the Year: Squable

Austin

Restaurant of the Year: Nixta

Chef of the Year: Fiore Tedesco, L’Oca d’Oro

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives

Best New Restaurant: Plank Seafood Provisions

Best Ghost Kitchen: Mother Klucker

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Bouldin Creek Cafe

Pastry Chef of the Year: Ariana Quant, Uchiko, Uchi

Bar of the Year: Garage

Bartender of the Year: Travis Tober, Old Pal, Nickel City

Wine Program of the Year: LoLo

Brewery of the Year: Blue Owl Brewing

San Antonio

Restaurant of the Year: Clementine

Chef of the Year: Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack

Best New Restaurant: Southerleigh Haute South

Best Ghost Kitchen: Curry Boys

Bar of the Year: The Esquire Tavern

---

The CultureMap Dallas-Fort Worth Tastemaker Awards was brought to you by Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Maestro Dobel Tequila, Stranahan's Whiskey, and Topo Chico. A portion of proceeds benefit our local nonprofit partner, Harvest Project Food Rescue.