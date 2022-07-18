These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

National Tequila Day lands on Sunday this week, but some spots are celebrating early with dinners, tastings, and even a blend-your-own margarita bike. Stay hydrated with complimentary coconut and iced tea this week or escape to the tropics via an island cocktail pairing dinner. Can’t wait for Christmas? Celebrate Christmas in July with a cookie decorating class that will provide for visions of sugarplums a few months early.

Tuesday, July 19

Urban Rio Patron Cocktail Dinner

Celebrate National Tequila Day a few days early at this five-course tequila pairing dinner. The Plano cantina and grill will serve five different Patron Tequila cocktails, one with each Tex-Mex dish. Dinner is $54.90 per person (including all fees) and begins at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, July 21

Free Tea Day at McAlister’s Deli

Weather this hot calls for a cold beverage, and McAlister’s Deli will answer with free iced tea. Visit any location for any variety of the sandwich chain’s brisk tea, which is brewed with orange pekoe black tea leaves. Options include sweet, unsweet, half-and-half, half-tea-half-lemonade, or tea with flavored shots. Limit one tea per person in-store, and four teas per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

Friday, July 22

The World’s Biggest Coconut Experience by Vita Coco

The popular coconut water brand will bring its roadside experience to the Bishop Arts District Friday through Sunday — just look for the giant coconut. The colossal pop-up will help visitors stay hydrated with the launch of Vita Coco’s new canned coconut juice, which also comes in a mango variety. Also on-site will be food trucks, games, and giveaways. Visit from 11 am-4 pm at 705 Zang Blvd.

Sips of Summer: A Cocktail Experience at Morton’s

The Dallas steakhouse invites guests to experience an island oasis with tropical cocktails and dishes to match. Menu items will include lobster mango fritters, Kalua pork tostones, Hawaiian lamb chops, and more. Island drinks will range from the Gold N’ Banana, made with rum, to the Coco Smash, with vodka, ginger, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut. Dinner is $99 plus tax and begins at 6 pm.

Saturday, July 23

National Tequila Day at the Kimpton Pittman Hotel

Pedal your way to the perfect margarita with the margarita blender bike, set to be on site at this Deep Ellum hotel. The bike will be presented by Volcan tequila and will be complimentary for hotel guests and resort pass holders to ride, but only from 12-2 pm. Guests can sip tequila drink specials all day, including the Pittman Paloma, with lime juice and grapefruit sparkling soda; and the Tickle Me Pink, topped with prosecco. All drink specials will be $10 instead of their normal $15.

Sunday, July 24

Christmas in July Cookie Decorating Class at the Dallas Arboretum

Dream of a white Christmas while decorating holiday sugar cookies. Learn the basics of making and baking sugar cookie dough, then mix up royal icing for a lesson in professional decorating techniques. Participants get to decorate and take home six cookies. The class is $49 per person, or $39 for Arboretum members. Class will run from 1:15-2:45 pm.

Tour of Mexico Tequila Tasting at Legacy Hall

Trek it to the third floor for a tequila tasting that comes with dinner from High Society, Legacy Hall’s newest eatery. The tasting includes sips from Patron, Cazadores, Illegal, Lunazul, and Tequila Ocho. Tickets are $30 per person and the tasting will run from 6-7 pm.