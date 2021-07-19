Hooters' wings-only concept opens first 2 locations in Dallas area

The wings are about to land: Hoots Wings, the new fast-casual concept launched by the Hooters chain specializing in chicken wings, has two locations locked down in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: one in Little Elm and the other in far north Fort Worth.

According to a release, the first franchise location in Texas will open in Little Elm, in the Little Elm Corners Shopping Center, on the SW corner of US380 and Navo Road. Official address: 26742 E University Dr., Aubrey.

It'll open on July 19.

The Fort Worth location is at 5301 Golden Triangle Blvd., east of I-35, across the street from a Walmart store. That location is still "coming soon."

The arrival of Hoots in DFW is via Dallas-based AE Restaurant Group, led by Cary and Jackie Albert, who signed a deal to open 60 locations in Texas. That may sound ambitious, but as we can now see, they have two down, which is just another 58 to go.

They're opening not only in Dallas-Fort Worth but also Austin, and have another nine locations in development: seven in Dallas-Fort Worth and two in Austin, set to open by year-end. The husband-and-wife duo plan to open 10-15 locations each year. So see, this 60 locations thing can be done.

"From the second we learned about hoots wings, we knew this was the perfect opportunity for us," Jackie says in a statement. "The people of Little Elm and the surrounding communities will love the diverse menu of over 10,000 flavor combinations. We’re so excited to play a role in the history of hoots wings as their first-ever franchisees and bring their great food to the people of Texas."

Hoots was first launched by Hooters' parent company HOA Brands in 2016, with the idea of doing a fast-casual version of itself, with a menu of its best-selling most popular items. There are currently seven Hoots Wings locations, in Illinois, Georgia, and Florida. Hooters has been doing wings since 1983.

But Hoots is all about takeout and delivery. They've partnered with third-party delivery platforms like Uber Eats and Grubhub, and units include a designated area for takeout orders to reduce friction. No dining room, no servers.

The menu features wings with a variety of sauces and rubs. Customers have the choice of:

five cooking options: breaded, smoked, naked, boneless, or roasted

14 sauces and dry rubs including 3-mile island, spicy garlic, garlic habanero, lemon pepper, Texas BBQ, and parmesan garlic

In addition to wings, the menu includes shrimp, chicken sandwiches, and sides like waffle fries, tots, mac & cheese, and mozzarella sticks.

Hours at the Little Elm location will be Sunday-Wednesday 11 am-10 pm, and Thursday-Saturday 11 am-11 pm.