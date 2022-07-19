Shipley Do-Nuts expansion takes off with new location in North Dallas

A Houston doughnut company is making a move in Dallas-Fort Worth: Shipley Do-Nuts will open a location in North Dallas, at 17848 Preston Rd., just south of Frankford Road, in a former Taco Bueno. According to a spokesperson, it'll open bright and early Monday, July 25.

Shipley was founded in Houston in 1936, but is in big growth mode, with agreements open more than locations throughout Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida, and Colorado over the next five years.

The company is expanding in North Texas thanks to Houston restaurateur Sam Khader, who owns and operates his family's excellent Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet concept, with about 25 locations in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, and McAllen.

The North Dallas Shipley Do-Nuts is first, and will be followed by locations in Corsicana, Ennis, Mesquite, Forney, Greenville, and Terrell.

"Like so many Houstonians, I grew up eating Shipley Do-Nuts with my family every Sunday, and when I moved to Dallas, I wanted to continue that tradition with my son," Khader says in a release. "Shipley presents a great opportunity personally and from a business perspective, especially with the company's new leadership that is focused on growth, franchisee success, and guest experience. I look forward to bringing my love for Shipley to new generations of North Texans."

The new leadership is Clifton Rutledge, who was appointed CEO in 2021; he formerly served as executive chairman at Shipley, and previously was president/CEO at Bojangles Chicken and Biscuits, and COO at Whataburger, among other companies.

"Our strategy has been to continue building out our home markets in Texas, where fans know and love us, while also working to bring 'The World's Greatest Do-Nut' to new markets like Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and beyond," Rutledge says in a statement.

There is not exactly a shortage of Shipley Do-Nuts, which currently has 20 locations around Dallas-Fort Worth, although in Dallas, most are outside of the central metroplex in towns like McKinney, with the only location inside the loop being on Ferguson Road in Casa View.

But like most doughnut chains, Shipley has its coterie of fans for its doughnuts (which they insist on spelling as "do-nuts" which may be phonetic but is also barely literate, come on, it's "doughnuts").

Their style is more classic than gourmet, and that's almost a relief, just to have a doughnut that's a doughnut, and not some party topped with slabs of bacon and other distractions, and also not at gourmet prices.

They turn your basic cake doughnut into an art form, with plain cake, buttermilk cake, or blueberry cake, each of which you can also get in a glazed version. They also have raised doughnuts, filled doughnuts, apple fritters, cinnamon rolls, and kolaches.

Shipley also launched a coffee program so that all locations will be serving the same coffee, taking a page out of Dunkin's book (New England doughnut chain Dunkin is actually the second biggest coffee chain in the U.S., behind Starbucks) and this store will open with that program featuring hot and cold coffee drinks.