Piada Italian Street Food to hit prominent Lakewood Dallas intersection

Buzzy Italian street food is coming to a happening intersection in Dallas: Piada Italian Street Food, a growing chain from Ohio that serves a unique wrap-type sandwich, is opening a location at 6333 E. Mockingbird Ln., in the Tom Thumb shopping center at the intersection of Abrams Road.

It'll go into the highly visible corner spot that was previously home to Wild Birds Unlimited, which relocated a couple miles away. According to a spokesperson, the location is currently under construction with a hoped-for opening in September.

Piada was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2010, by Chris Doody, who took his inspiration from the roadside family-run food carts and markets he encountered in Italy. The namesake dish is the piada, a thin-crust, handmade dough baked on a stone grill, filled with items, then rolled. Other entrees include pasta bowls and chopped salads.

Regardless of piada, bowl, or salad, it comes with a grill item, cheese, and vegetables. Diners can choose from three signatures per category, such as steak diavolo, chicken basil pesto pasta, or calamari salad, or else customize their experience. Selections include chicken, Italian sausage, and salmon; toppings include artichokes and black olives.

There are also "tascas," or sandwiches, made with the thin-crust piada dough. Three varieties include chicken salad; Italian trio; and the farm club with fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado, arugula, tomato, and crispy pancetta. Each is served with a seasonal side such as kale salad, quinoa, or orzo crunch.

Entrees are complemented by sides such as tomato basil and lobster bisque soups, and two kinds of breadsticks — Parmigiano-Reggiano or pepperoni. A cannoli chips dessert incorporates crispy, rolled Italian cookies tossed in powdered sugar and accompanied by chocolate chip cream icing. Beverage service showcases Italian sodas and teas alongside Acqua Panna and San Pellegrino waters.

They recently partnered with acclaimed coffee roaster Intelligentsia on two enticing new drinks: Cold Coffee and Oat Latte, a latte made with oatmilk featuring notes of sugar cookies, milk chocolate, and molasses.

The chain made its local debut in 2015 and has done well around DFW: This will be the fifth Piada to open in Dallas-Fort Worth, following locations in Frisco, Fort Worth, Richardson, and Plano, and there's also a location in the works for McKinney, at the 380 North retail center on West University Drive. There are also locations in College Station, Tyler, and three in Houston.

"Dallas has earned national acclaim for its excellent Italian offerings, and the Piada concept, which focuses on quality and authenticity, will speak to the city’s sophisticated palate while offering a distinctive and delicious option for quick and casual dining," said Doody in a statement when they first hit the market. "We’re thrilled to make our introduction with a restaurant that is central to myriad neighborhoods and top business and leisure destinations."